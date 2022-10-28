Rugby World Cup quarter-final predictions: Will Australia trouble England, can USA overcome Canada?

England were tested by France in their World Cup group match, and will need a quick start against Australia

England vs Australia, Sunday 1.30am

There haven't been too many clashes between England and Australia in recent years. A summer series contest in 2017 and a World Cup semi-final all the way back in 2010 are the last two head-to-heads, with the Red Roses coming out on top on both occasions.

Australia are a massively improved side, will have done their homework on England and go into this quarter-final as underdogs. Being free from pressure in this fixture could potentially make them all the more dangerous.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Australia have a number of skilful players who have transferred over from Sevens and if you watch the way they attack the ball, they also have some good forwards who can carry really well. For me, they have a good balance, the thing they're lacking is their rugby understanding or 'savvy' because they simply haven't played as many competitive XVs fixtures and every player within that England squad.

England will need to start quickly against Australia, something they haven't done so far in the tournament. It was vital they had that tough test against France a couple of weeks ago which may have prepared them for Australia's physicality. The Red Roses will no doubt be pleased with how their set piece has functioned so far, and consider that their main weapon against this and any opponent. Australia have had some really close contests with Wales and Scotland in the group stages and that will have filled them with confidence too, they will no doubt hope to keep this fixture as close as possible for as long as possible in order to have a chance.

By now, England are well used to playing with the favourites tag and I'm confident Australia will just be another step on that ladder to lifting the World Cup. Having spoken with some of the squad during the week, the sense that I get from the England camp is that it's immaterial who they face, they're just focused on the job at hand.



Prediction: England by at least 30 points

Canada vs USA, Sunday 3.30am

These two sides are familiar foes having only met each other seven days ago in the group stages. Canada had the measure of their rivals then, winning 29-14, and have built a winning sequence against the United States, with that being their sixth successive victory against them.

That pool match on Sunday was the closest I've seen USA push Canada among those six matches, that will give them improved confidence and they are a nation that play with great pride and will leave everything out there. I'd like to see them start well from the opening minute and if they can take the chances they create, they could put Canada under early pressure and open up the match.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

I'm expecting it to be a close affair, but I still think Canada will have the measure of them as their pack has been phenomenal. Sophie de Goede and Emily Tuttosi have been brilliant for them this tournament and Canada are in a good spot with a solid crop of players. Like England, Canada are a team who have played to their set-piece strengths, as evidenced by the presence of Tuttosi on the tournament top try scorer list and will be difficult to challenge if allowed to play in the same way.

Prediction: Canada to edge it by 10/12 points