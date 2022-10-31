England vs Argentina: Jonny May, Owen Farrell included for opening autumn clash; Courtney Lawes ruled out

Injury doubts Owen Farrell and Jonny May have both included in England's squad for their opening autumn clash vs Argentina on Sunday, but Courtney Lawes is out.

Saracens fly-half Farrell (concussion) and Gloucester wing May (dislocated elbow) suffered injuries playing in the Premiership but head coach Eddie Jones has named both men in his 36-strong squad for the visiting Pumas.

The Rugby Football Union has confirmed Farrell will "continue through the latter stages of his graduated return-to-play protocols in camp".

Farrell took a knee to the head in an accidental clash in Saracens' 22-20 Premiership win at Exeter on October 22.

Back-row Lawes, who captained England to a 2-1 series victory vs the Wallabies in Australia in July, is not yet fit to return having been sidelined since suffering a head injury in September.

There is also a return for May, who missed last season's Guinness Six Nations with a knee issue, suffering a dislocated elbow in Gloucester's recent encounter with London Irish.

Lewis Ludlam has also been ruled out with an abdominal problem. Newcastle's Sean Robinson has been added to the squad.

Jamie George, Henry Arundell and Will Stuart will be continuing their rehab in camp.

Jones' squad are in Jersey for a training camp ahead of facing Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa at Twickenham over successive weekends.