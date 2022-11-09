England name squad to face New Zealand in Rugby World Cup final with three changes to starting backline

Sarah Hunter will captain England as they take on New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final.

England have announced their squad for Saturday's Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand, with head coach Simon Middleton opting for three changes to his starting backline.

Ellie Kildunne comes into the full-back position in place of the injured Helena Rowland, with Lydia Thompson on the right wing and Holly Aitchison starting at the inside centre position.

They line up alongside Abbie Dow on the left wing, who scored a length of the pitch try in the semi-final victory, the ever-present Emily Scarratt at number 13, while Leanne Infante and Zoe Harrison will control proceedings from scrum-half and fly-half.

England will head to a sold-out Eden Park with an intact forward pack from their narrow last four win over Canada, Alex Matthews, Marlie Packer, Abbie Ward, Zoe Aldcroft and Sarah Hunter making up the pack alongside Vickii Cornborough, Amy Cokayne and Sarah Bern in the front row.

Hunter will lead out the side at number eight, Scarratt lining up as her vice-captain for the huge occasion.

Cath O'Donnell also returns to the matchday 23 and is among the substitutes alongside Lark Davies, Maud Muir, Shaunagh Brown, Poppy Cleall, Sadia Kabeya, Claudia MacDonald and Tatyana Heard.

Alongside Rowland, Hannah Botterman also misses the game due to injury, Botterman suffering a knee injury in training last week while Rowland sustained a foot injury in last Saturday's semi-final.

Head coach Middleton expressed the pride he has in how his squad has performed throughout the entire tournament and is ready to "embrace the challenge" of Saturday with his side.

"I could not be any prouder of the squad, how we have conducted ourselves and how we have performed," said Middleton.

"We set ourselves an objective to leave this country a better squad than when we arrived and regardless of what happens on Saturday we will do that.

"The way the squad and staff have come together both on and off the field has been fantastic to be a part of and will be a huge part of this team's legacy after the World Cup.

"You are always striving to create something special in team sport and we have done that with this group of Red Roses.

"We know in our heart of hearts that this will more than likely be the last time this group all come together, but what they have created and achieved will live on for a long time.

"With success comes scrutiny and the inevitable pressure that brings with it. This squad has stood up to all of that and more and that is testimony to their ability, resilience and unwavering belief in each other.

"When things get tough, this team knows how to get going, that is why we are relishing Saturday and all that it will bring.

"There can be no bigger challenge in sport than to play the world champions in their own backyard in front of a sell-out crowd - 99.9 per cent of which will be forming part of the opposition.

"Great teams don't fear those challenges, they embrace them, and meet them head-on, that's what we intend to do."

Hunter insists England are ready for Rugby World Cup final

England captain Hunter vowed the Red Roses will play "without fear" when they challenge holders New Zealand for the World Cup trophy on Saturday.

History is on the line for both sides in the rematch of the 2017 final. A loss would see No 1-ranked England snap a 30-game Test win streak, the most of any men's or women's international side, while the Black Ferns are seeking a record sixth title and their first on home soil.

"I just think there's that real sense of wanting to be together and about what this group want to go and do on Saturday, and just go in and play without fear," said Hunter.

"There's things in life you don't get to do very often, and very few people get to do, and that's to play in a World Cup final.

"For people just to be themselves and to enjoy it - if you don't enjoy playing in the biggest occasions then you're in the wrong place.

"We just want people to be in that, and just go enjoy themselves, play without fear, without the pressure of what will be because there's one thing for sure: we've seen with this group that whatever they do in games they'll put their best version out.

"We'll be as best as we can be, we'll give it everything. In sport, things don't always go your way, but we'll look back and know we have done everything we can do on Saturday, regardless of the result, and we can be proud of that."

England squad: 15. Ellie Kildunne, 14. Lydia Thompson,13. Emily Scarratt (VC),12. Holly Aitchison, 11. Abby Dow, 10. Zoe Harrison, 9. Leanne Infante, 1. Vickii Cornborough, 2. Amy Cokayne, 3. Sarah Bern, 4. Zoe Aldcroft, 5. Abbie Ward , 6. Alex Matthews, 7. Marlie Packer 8. Sarah Hunter (C)

Replacements: 16. Lark Davies, 17. Maud Muir, 18. Shaunagh Brown, 19. Cath O'Donnell, 20. Poppy Cleall, 21. Sadia Kabeya, 22. Claudia MacDonald, 23. Tatyana Heard