England Six Nations squad: Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith in England Six Nations squad | Billy Vunipola misses out

Steve Borthwick has named Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith in his squad for the Six Nations, with Billy Vunipola, Jack Nowell and Jonny May missing out.

Farrell will once again captain the side, with the new England coach putting his faith in the veteran as Eddie Jones did before.

Courtney Lawes returns to the squad following injury and there are also returns to the England set-up for Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt and Nick Isiekwe and backs Elliot Daly, Dan Kelly, Max Malins and Joe Marchant.

Veteran prop Cole's last match was the World Cup final defeat by South Africa in 2019 but his set-piece form at Leicester, where Borthwick coached until replacing Jones at England last month, has earned the 35-year-old a recall.

Borthwick has also handed a call up to Northampton Saints' Fin Smith, who is one of five uncapped players in the side alongside Ollie Hassell-Collins, George McGuigan, Cadan Murley and Jack Walker.

Upon announcing the squad, Borthwick said: "This is an exciting squad, with a blend of Six Nations experience and young talent, and includes players who are in excellent form in the Premiership.

"We are all looking forward to the challenges of the Six Nations and we will approach this great tournament with a spirit of courage and total commitment.

"I know the players can't wait to get back to Twickenham and give our fans a performance they can be proud of.

"The hard work for the Scotland game starts now.

"When we met the players we sensed the pain from the tests in the autumn but also a determination and excitememt to get to work.

"Every game matters when you play for England and we have 19 days to prepare for Scotland at Twickenham."

The Six Nations marks the start of the Steve Borthwick era with the former Leicester chief succeeding the sacked Eddie Jones as head coach.

England begin their Six Nations campaign at home to Scotland on Saturday February 4, before returning to Twickenham the following weekend to take on Italy (Sunday February 12).

Borthwick's side then visit Wales (Saturday February 25) and host France (Saturday March 11) before concluding the competition with a trip to Ireland (Saturday March 18).

England's Six Nations Squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 95 caps), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 1 cap), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 9 caps), Ben Earl (Saracens, 13 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 43 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 72 caps), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 19 caps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 8 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 62 caps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 96 caps), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 14 caps), George McGuigan (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 18 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 56 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 74 caps), Jack Walker (Harlequins, uncapped), Jack Willis (Toulouse, 6 caps).

Backs: Elliot Daly (Saracens, 57 caps), Owen Farrell (Saracens, 101 caps), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 3 caps), Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped), Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap), Max Malins (Saracens, 14 caps), Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 13 caps), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 1 cap), Cadan Murley (Harlequins, uncapped), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 52 caps), Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 17 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 17 caps), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 50 caps), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 121 caps).