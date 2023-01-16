England Six Nations squad: Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith included as Billy Vunipola misses out

Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith will both feature in Borthwick's side, with Billy Vunipola missing out

England head coach Steve Borthwick has named Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith in his squad for the Six Nations, with Billy Vunipola, Jack Nowell and Jonny May missing out.

Farrell will once again captain the side, with the new England coach putting his faith in the veteran as Eddie Jones did before.

Courtney Lawes is back in the squad following injury and there are also returns for Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt and Nick Isiekwe, plus backs Elliot Daly, Dan Kelly, Max Malins and Joe Marchant.

England Six Nations squad - forwards Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 95 caps), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 1 cap), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 9 caps), Ben Earl (Saracens, 13 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 43 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 72 caps), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 19 caps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 8 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 62 caps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 96 caps), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 14 caps), George McGuigan (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 18 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 56 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 74 caps), Jack Walker (Harlequins, uncapped), Jack Willis (Toulouse, 6 caps).

England Six Nations squad - backs Elliot Daly (Saracens, 57 caps), Owen Farrell (Saracens, 101 caps), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 3 caps), Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped), Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap), Max Malins (Saracens, 14 caps), Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 13 caps), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 1 cap), Cadan Murley (Harlequins, uncapped), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 52 caps), Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 17 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 17 caps), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 50 caps), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 121 caps)

Veteran prop Cole's last match was the World Cup final defeat by South Africa in 2019 but his set-piece form at Leicester, where Borthwick coached until replacing Jones at England last month, has earned the 35-year-old a recall.

Borthwick has also handed a call up to Northampton Saints' Fin Smith, who is one of five uncapped players in the group alongside Ollie Hassell-Collins, George McGuigan, Cadan Murley and Jack Walker.

Owen Farrell will once again captain the side, with Borthwick putting his faith in the long-time leader

England begin their Six Nations campaign at home to Scotland on Saturday February 4, before returning to Twickenham the following weekend to take on Italy (Sunday February 12).

Borthwick's side then visit Wales (Saturday February 25) and host France (Saturday March 11) before concluding the competition with a trip to Ireland (Saturday March 18).

Borthwick said: "This is an exciting squad, with a blend of Six Nations experience and young talent, and includes players who are in excellent form in the Premiership.

"We are all looking forward to the challenges of the Six Nations and we will approach this great tournament with a spirit of courage and total commitment.

"I know the players can't wait to get back to Twickenham and give our fans a performance they can be proud of.

"The hard work for the Scotland game starts now.

"When we met the players we sensed the pain from the Tests in the autumn but also a determination and excitement to get to work. Every game matters when you play for England and we have 19 days to prepare for Scotland at Twickenham."

England's Six Nations fixtures vs Scotland - Saturday February 4 (Twickenham)

vs Italy - Sunday February 12 (Twickenham)

vs Wales - Saturday February 25 (Cardiff)

vs France - Saturday March 11 (Twickenham)

vs Ireland - Saturday March 18 (Dublin)

Borthwick's Squad: A closer look

Sky Sports' James Cole analyses....

The omissions of Billy Vunipola, Jonny May and Jack Nowell - all regulars under Eddie Jones - is a clear sign that Borthwick is keen to put his stamp on the team. As is the return of 95-cap veteran prop Dan Cole - whose international career had appeared over after not featuring for England since 2019.

Those selections also reflect Borthwick's promise to pick on form, rather than reputation, something his predecessor, Jones, didn't always do.

Uncapped Northampton fly half Fin Smith was the most notable new face. He's just 20 and also qualifies for Scotland, courtesy of his grandfather a former British & Irish Lions star.

It caps a rapid rise for Smith, whose career was in the balance after being released by liquidated Worcester last year and once again shows Borthwick's desire to give fresh talent a chance.

Owen Farrell will continue as captain for the Six Nations, but Borthwick stopped short of backing him to lead them at the World Cup later this year.

The England head coach was also keen to highlight the role other leaders within group will play, singling out his former Leicester captain, Ellis Genge; a sign that he could be earmarked for the role in the longer-term future.

There were also a couple of elephants in the room at today's squad announcement - not least the news overnight that Eddie Jones has been put in charge of Australia.

Borthwick played a straight bat, but there many are now questioning why the RFU didn't prevent Jones joining a rival nation following his sacking.

Meanwhile, controversy lingers around Twickenham over Farrell's availability for the Six Nations opener against Scotland.

He was given a three-game ban by the RFU disciplinary panel. The RFU have since made him available for Saracens the weekend before the Six Nations (when he will be in camp with England), to ensure he can play against Scotland.

Borthwick insisted he'd been assured by the RFU legal team that all is legit but there are many outside of the England circle who believe it makes a mockery of the disciplinary process.

Borthwick: Six Nations is priority, not World Cup | 'I wish Jones the best'

Borthwick insists his focus is on Scotland and not a potential World Cup collision course with Jones after his coaching mentor was placed in charge of Australia.

Borthwick and Jones could go head to head in the quarter-finals, creating a fascinating sub plot to the tournament being staged in France later this year.

Jones was sacked by England last month after presiding over a dismal 2022 and has been replaced by Borthwick, his former number two with Japan and at Twickenham.

Borthwick, however, is concentrating only on the Six Nations opener against Scotland after naming his first squad since succeeding Jones.

"I know the World Cup is around the corner but in 19 days' time we play Scotland and that's our focus," Borthwick said.

"I'm delighted for Eddie that he is coaching his home country. The day that I was announced as England head coach he sent me a message wishing me the very best and this morning (Monday), I sent him a message wishing him the very best."

When asked if he had preferred Jones to take another role, Borthwick said: "Nothing to do with me, my job is to coach the England rugby team.

"I've talked about the team we wish to build. Every England supporter wants to see an England team that plays with courage and fight in every in every single contest and that finds a way to win. It's our job to coach that team."

England's Six Nations Squad

