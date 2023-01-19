Ireland Six Nations Squad: Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong deemed fit to return as Joey Carbery misses out

Johnny Sexton is in Ireland's Six Nations squad despite a recent cheekbone injury

Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong have been included in Andy Farrell's 37-player Ireland squad for the Six Nations despite injury worries, with Joey Carbery missing out.

Ireland skipper Sexton underwent surgery after suffering a cheekbone injury playing for Leinster against Connacht on New Year's Day, making him a doubt for the start of Ireland's Six Nations campaign.

However, Sexton has been deemed fit by Farrell and will enter the Six Nations with Ross Byrne challenging him for his spot after his match-winning cameo in Ireland's victory over Australia in the Autumn Nations Series.

Fly-half Byrne has been selected ahead of Joey Carbery and will provide back-up for Sexton, alongside Jack Crowley.

Furlong has also overcome injury doubts to be included in Ireland's side after suffering with an ankle injury since December, centre Henshaw suffering the opposite fate as he continues to struggle with a wrist problem.

Joey Carbery has been left out of Andy Farrell's side in favour of Ross Byrne and Jack Crowley

Experienced Munster pair Keith Earls and Conor Murray and Connacht centre Bundee Aki also make the cut, despite a lack of recent action at provincial level, with Leinster's Jamie Osborne the only uncapped player included in the side.

Ireland's Six Nations squad - forwards Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps, Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 27 caps, Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 36 caps, Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 33 caps, Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps, Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 23 caps, Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 63 caps, Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 121 caps, Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 68 caps, Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 31 caps, Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 18 caps, Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 48 caps, Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University) 1 cap, Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 89 caps, Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 4 caps, Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps, Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap, James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps, Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 13 caps, Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 45 caps

Ireland Six Nations squad - backs Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 41 caps, Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 14 caps, Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 7 caps, Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps, Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 98 caps, Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 23 caps, Mack Hansen (Connacht) 8 caps, Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 25 caps, Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps, James Lowe (Leinster) 15 caps, Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 9 caps, Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 100 caps, Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps, Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas) *, Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps, Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(captain) 109 caps, Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

Ireland head coach Farrell is excited for the opportunity that the Six Nations presents and highlighted that there may still be opportunities for those who have not been selected to be called up late.

"The Six Nations is a huge competition for us and another opportunity for us to grow as group," said Farrell.

"2022 was a busy year as we got to work with a larger group of players as we continued to build our squad depth and competition for places.

"While there are a few players carrying knocks and others that have missed out on selection for the start of the tournament, they will have the opportunity to push their case playing for their provinces in the URC over the coming weeks as no doubt we will need to call upon the wider group as the tournament progresses."

Ireland's Six Nations Fixtures vs Wales - Saturday February 4 (Cardiff) vs France - Saturday 11 February (Stade de France) vs Italy - Saturday February 25 (Stadio Olimpico) vs Scotland - Sunday 12 March (Murrayfield) vs England - Saturday March 18 (Dublin)

Ireland, the world-ranked No 1 team, visit Wales for their Six Nations opener on February 4, before welcoming France to Dublin in a potential title-defining match in Round 2 on February 11.

They then head to Italy (25 February) and Scotland (12 March), before ending their campaign with a home clash against England (18 March).

