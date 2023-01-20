Kurtley Beale arrested and charged over alleged sexual assault and suspended by Rugby Australia, Waratahs

Kurtley Beale has been arrested and charged over an alleged sexual assault in Sydney

Australia rugby union player Kurtley Beale has been arrested and charged over an alleged sexual assault, and has been suspended by Rugby Australia "with immediate effect."

Police investigated reports that a 28-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at licensed premises in Bondi Beach, Sydney on December 17 and the Wallabies back was taken into custody by police on Friday over the alleged incident, before being charged.

"Detectives from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command took carriage of the matter and commenced an investigation under Strike Force Titheradge," police said in a statement.

Beale was arrested just before 2.30pm on Friday in a vehicle stop on Rainbow Street, Kingsford.

A Rugby Australia statement read: "Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs advise that Kurtley Beale has been suspended from all forms of Rugby with immediate effect pending the conclusion of legal proceedings, as well as Rugby Australia's own investigations.

"This step follows Mr Beale's arrest and subsequent charge with serious criminal offences, and is in line with Rugby Australia's Professional Player Code of Conduct.

"The Rugby Union Players Association (RUPA) has been informed of this development.

"As this remains a legal matter, there will be no further comment until the conclusion of these proceedings."

Beale has played 95 Tests for Australia's national team, the Wallabies, and was expected to be included in their World Cup squad later this year.