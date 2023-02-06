Jamison Gibson-Park and Tadhg Furlong: Ireland scrum-half and tighthead out of France Six Nations clash due to injury

Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park is out of the clash with France

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park and prop Tadhg Furlong have been ruled out of Ireland's Six Nations showdown with France on Saturday.

Gibson-Park withdrew just a few hours before Ireland's 34-10 win over Wales on Saturday with a hamstring injury, with Conor Murray deputising in Cardiff.

Tighthead Furlong also missed the clash at the Principality Stadium due to failing to recover from a calf injury, and though head coach Andy Farrell suggested on Saturday he would be back to face France, he too will not be available for selection.

The Leinster duo have failed to recover in time ahead of title holders France's trip to Dublin to take on the world's No 1-ranked team.

Prop Cian Healy, who was a late withdrawal from the Ireland bench against Wales due to a hamstring injury, also remains sidelined.

"Jamison Gibson-Park and Cian Healy, who were both late withdrawals from the Wales game due to hamstring injuries, have been ruled out of contention for the France game," an Ireland Rugby Football Union statement said.

"Tadhg Furlong, who is rehabbing a calf issue, is also not being considered for selection this week.

"Gibson-Park, Healy and Furlong will continue their rehab programmes with the Ireland medical team."

Tadhg Furlong remains sidelined due to injury

Captain and outside-half Johnny Sexton, who was forced off in Cardiff, was due to complete an HIA process on Monday, while Leinster hooker Ronan Kelleher is expected to return to training this week.

Connacht scrum-half Caolin Blade and Leinster loosehead prop Michael Milne have been called up and joined the rest of the Ireland squad at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin.

Blade was capped against the United States in July 2021, while the uncapped Milne has been part of the Emerging Ireland squad.