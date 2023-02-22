Six Nations 2023: Wales set for crunch meeting on Wednesday with England match under threat

Wales are set for a crunch meeting on Wednesday over the player contract dispute that has put Saturday's Six Nations contest with England under threat.

The meeting comes a day after Wales coach Warren Gatland delayed the announcement of his squad due to uncertainty over player involvement, with Wednesday the deadline set by the Welsh players for the WRU to agree to their terms or the players will strike.

A new six-year financial agreement between the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and Wales' four professional regions - Dragons, Cardiff, Ospreys and Scarlets - has not yet been signed off in writing after months of discussion, sparking concern that many players whose existing contracts expire at the end of this season might head away from Wales.

If Welsh players were to strike, it would leave the upcoming Guinness Six Nations match against England in jeopardy, a match that is worth £9m to the WRU.

Players are seeking representation at Professional Rugby Board (PRB) meetings, the removal of the 60-cap selection rules that means an individual playing outside the country cannot be selected unless he has reached that number of Test appearances, and thirdly changes to new fixed variable contracts that would mean players receive 80 per cent of their salary fixed and 20 per cent based on win bonuses.

The PRB is scheduled to meet on Wednesday morning before continuing discussions with the Wales player later in the afternoon, with a meeting set for 3pm to present their proposal to all 200 professional players in Wales, the Welsh Rugby Players' Association and the WRU.

Meetings on Tuesday were said to have ended with no resolution, with players refusing to budge on their terms. The main sticking point remains the make-up of the new contracts that are set to be brought in next season, with players wanting a set salary so they are protected if they were to get injured.

Gatland 'wasn't aware' of issues when taking job | Hopeful of 'resolution'

After postponing his squad announcement, Gatland admitted he "wasn't aware" of the issues being faced at Welsh Rugby when he took the job and "wished he'd have known".

"I was not aware of any of the issues at all, no," said Gatland.

"I think it just came to a head because everyone needs to take some responsibility and I think people are well aware that these negotiations and discussions have been going on for too long.

"I think the players were given assurances on a number of occasions that it would be sorted out and the unfortunate situation that they haven't been able to come to an agreement in terms of the PRB and the Union and the region.

"It finally came to a head so I think we have all been asking for things to get sorted.

"I wasn't aware of any of the issues going on when I took the job.

"I wish I would have known a few things that were going on.

"It has been a challenge but it is what it is, you have to take it on the chin."

Three key terms need to be met to stop strike action

Analysis from Sky Sports' James Cole:

"The players are threatening to strike if they don't agree terms Wednesday in a meeting with the WRU.

"The players are saying they will not train on Thursday and Friday.

"The players want three terms to be agreed by the WRU and this surrounds uncertainty over future contracts.

"Those three terms are this. The 60-cap rule is scrapped. That is the rule where only players with 60 caps or more can play their domestic rugby outside of Wales and still play for Wales.

"That is set to be scrapped or amended so that will be met.

"The second term is the players have representation on the Professional Rugby Board.

"That at the moment doesn't happen. That is also set to happen.

"The third term is the sticking point, it is around contracts and the new contracts are set to be brought in at the end of this season.

"They are fixed variable contracts that will mean players receive 80 per cent of their salary fixed but 20 per cent will be variable based on win bonuses.

"The players aren't happy with that, they say it isn't manageable. That is the sticking point tomorrow or the players will not train on Thursday or Friday and will not play England in Cardiff on Saturday."