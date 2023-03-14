Former England international Maggie Alphonsi named on Welsh Rugby Union independent review panel

Former England international Maggie Alphonsi will be part of the independent review into Welsh rugby

Former England international Maggie Alphonsi has been appointed to the review panel for the Welsh Rugby Union's independent review.

The 39-year-old Rugby World Cup-winning flanker made 84 appearances for England's women side between 2003 and 2014, and she is joined on the panel by mediator Quentin Smith, with lawyer David Lawson acting as counsel to the inquiry.

The independent review will be administered by Sports Resolution and is chaired by former Court of Appeal judge Dame Anne Rafferty.

A Commissioning Advisory Group (CAG) has also been established to support the review, consisting of Henry Englehardt as a representative from the WRU and Emma Wilkins as a representative from Sport Wales.

Louise Reilly, a sport-specialist barrister, will act as a third independent member nominated by Sport Resolutions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Welsh Rugby Union's acting chief executive, Nigel Walker admitted the organisation had been in denial, despite the warning signs, after allegations of sexism, misogyny and a toxic culture at the organisation were revealed. The Welsh Rugby Union's acting chief executive, Nigel Walker admitted the organisation had been in denial, despite the warning signs, after allegations of sexism, misogyny and a toxic culture at the organisation were revealed.

The independent review into Welsh rugby began on February 13 and will look at allegations of sexism, misogyny, homophobia and racism dating back to 2017 at the governing body.

The review will also examine the organisation culture and behaviours of leadership at all levels of the WRU.

Last month, serious allegations were laid against the WRU in a programmed aired by BBC Wales Investigates.

Steve Phillips stepped down as chief executive, with Nigel Walker appointed to the role as acting chief executive, and an independent review was commissioned.

Chairman Ieuan Evans and Walker apologised to members and said they accepted there was a problem in the culture of the WRU and were committed to implementing all the recommendations made by the taskforce.