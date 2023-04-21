Tackle height in community rugby lowered to base of sternum following Rugby Football Union Council approval

The legal tackle height in community rugby will be lowered from July 1 after approval from the Rugby Football Union Council

The legal tackle height in community rugby will be lowered to the base of the sternum from July 1 after the Rugby Football Union Council approved the change.

Attempts by the RFU to force through the change in January were met with uproar by the grassroots game due to the fact the initial new level for tackling was to be at the waist.

But the alteration will now be adopted following a period of discussion and an online open survey.

The RFU Council considered the feedback it has received and adjusted the legal height of tackles to "the area of the tummy or belly and below" as it looks to lower the risk of concussion.

RFU president Nigel Gillingham said: "I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this consultation and to say thank you in advance to the wider rugby family who will be vital to ensuring we implement this change successfully.

"We along with many other unions across the world are lowering the tackle height to reduce the risk of concussion. We know change is challenging however, it is imperative that we are guided by the science to help make the game safer for our players."

The RFU apologised in January for the "anger and concern" caused by its decision to lower the tackle height, vowing to host forums and workshops "to explain and develop the details of the domestic law variation".

Feedback from coaches, players, match officials, parents, teachers and disciplinary officers was subsequently presented to the RFU Council.

The RFU gathered ideas from 8,500 people through the online open survey and over 1,000 people during 25 in-person and virtual forums.

An RFU statement added: "The RFU Council is reviewing law application guidance which is being written based on the findings of the consultation.

"The guidance, which will be published in the coming weeks, will focus on helping players, coaches and match officials interpret and apply the law changes and other areas of law that will come under additional focus (e.g. actions of the ball carrier, sanctioning, clarification of open play when tackles occur etc).

"A detailed plan of content and training materials for each specific rugby audience is planned with guidance documents, training videos, quizzes and online and face to face training running from May throughout the summer and through into the next season."

Law changes from July 1

9.11.(a) Players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others including leading with the head, shoulder, elbow or forearm, or jumping into, or over an opponent.



9.11.(b) Ball-carriers must not lower their height significantly before making contact with an opponent in open play.



9.12. A player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm, head, shoulder, forearm or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking.



9.13. A player must not tackle or attempt to tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent in open play above the base of the sternum even if the tackle starts below the base of the sternum.