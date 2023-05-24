Israel Folau: RFU 'reflecting on importance of Pride' former Australia international named in World XV to face Barbarians

Israel Folau will start for the World XV against the Barbarians on Sunday

The RFU has reaffirmed support for the LGBTQ+ community after Israel Folau was named in the World XV for Sunday's match against the Barbarians.

The 34-year-old former Australia international made his return to international rugby union last year playing for Tonga in the Pacific Nations Cup, having had his Wallabies contract terminated in 2019 for homophobic posts on social media.

His selection in the initial World XV squad by head coach Steve Hansen prompted RFU plans to fly the rainbow Pride flag over Twickenham on Sunday in support of LGBTQ+ communities, and English rugby's governing body followed that by releasing a statement of support and acknowledging the organisation has work to do itself ahead of Sunday's Killik Cup match.

"We want rugby to be a game of opportunity, where all receive a warm welcome, regardless of background or experience," RFU chair Tom Ilube said. "Yet as we approach Pride month, it is important to acknowledge that people from the LGBTQ+ community continue to face discrimination and exclusion in all walks of life, sport included.

"The Barbarians have often made Twickenham their home over its 130+ year history. But we understand that many people from the LGBTQ+ community and their allies feel unwelcome and disheartened by the appeared acceptance of anti-LGBTQ+ viewpoints on the pitch.

"That is why the RFU wants to acknowledge this anxiety and is reflecting on the importance of Pride; of everyone having the right to exist as their true selves, and of feeling connected and united through rugby.

"Specifically, the RFU recognises the hurt caused to the LGBTQ+ community, and trans-women in particular, by the introduction of the Gender Participation Policy last year. We want to take this opportunity to reaffirm our dedication to reviewing this policy as evidence evolves.

"We understand that rebuilding trust will take time but are nonetheless committed to educating ourselves and those involved in the game regarding trans inclusion, listening to realities from LGBTQ+ inclusive clubs and amplifying the voices of the whole LGBTQ+ community."

Former New Zealand boss Hansen had previously stated the decision to fly the Pride flag at Twickenham was a "positive consequence of Folau being called up to the team".

"They wouldn't be flying the flag if he wasn't," Hansen told BBC Sport. "The flag is being brought to the attention of people, and the awareness of why it is there is to support the people that are judged and treated poorly because of who they are.

"They deserve to be loved and cared for as much as anybody else. If we all did that it'd be a happy place, wouldn't it?

He's world class, and I know by picking him that there will be some people hurt - and I get that. However, I want those people to understand that Israel's belief and views are not ours, and we don't agree with them. Steve Hansen on picking Israel Folau in the World XV squad

"The big lesson there is just treat everyone with kindness and love."

Folau, who now plays club rugby in Japan for Urayasu D-Rocks, will start on the wing for the World XV and Hansen understood he would face a backlash for picking the dual-code international who won 73 caps for Australia and a further eight for the country's rugby league team.

However, the 2015 Rugby World Cup-winning head coach was adamant it did not mean he or anyone else on the World XV team shared Folau's views on homosexuality and that he had a responsibility to pick him if it meant naming the best team available.

"He's world class, and I know by picking him that there will be some people hurt - and I get that," Hansen said. "However, I want those people to understand that Israel's belief and views are not ours, and we don't agree with them.

Israel Folau now plays club rugby in Japan

"But he's a rugby player first and foremost and he's been sanctioned. Those sanctions have finished, he's playing rugby, he's probably going to go to the World Cup so my job is to pick the best team I can pick and that's what I've done."

Sunday's Killik Cup match at Twickenham will see Wales icon Alun Wyn Jones captain the Eddie Jones-coached Barbarians, just nine days after announcing his retirement from international rugby.

Italy international Michele Lamaro skippers the World XV team which features players drawn from both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

Barbarians vs World XV teams

Barbarians: 15 Gareth Anscombe, 14 Adam Radwan, 13 Semi Tamanivalu, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Tevita Li, 10 Quade Cooper, 9 Jack Maunder; 1 Alex Waller, 2 Nic Dolly, 3 Enrique Pieretto, 4 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 5 Stephan Lewies, 6 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Kai Yamamoto, 8 Steven Luatua.

Replacements: 16 Harry Thacker, 17 Tom West, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Sione Vailanu, 21 Francois Hougaard, 22 Aaron Cruden, 23 Sam Johnson.

World XV: 15 Charles Piutau, 14 Israel Folau, 13 Semi Radradra, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Adam Hastings, 9 Nick Phipps; 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Fraser Brown, 3 Oli Kebble, 4 Api Ratuniyarawa, 5 Harry Nockings, 6 Sebstian Negri, 7 Michele Lamaro (c), 8 Vilame Mata.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Allan Dell, 18 Marcus Street, 19 Niccolo Cannone, 20 Jordi Murphy, 21 Bryn Hall, 22 Rhys Patchell, 23 Kaminieli Rasaku.