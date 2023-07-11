England name only one scrum-half as RFU unveils list of players to receive contract extensions
The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has announced the players who have been awarded contracts for the Red Roses; out of the 32 confirmed additions, Lucy Packer is only scrum-half named by England
By Maryam Clark
Last Updated: 11/07/23 1:37pm
The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has announced the players who have been awarded contracts for its England Women's senior players, the Red Roses.
The contracted players have been selected by incoming Head Coach, John Mitchell, with his coaching team of Louis Deacon, Lou Meadows and Sarah Hunter, alongside, Executive Director of Performance, Conor O'Shea, and Head of Women's Performance, Charlie Hayter.
The three-season agreement will run to 2026 and sees 32 contracts of varying lengths awarded, including two players who will shortly go on maternity leave remaining contracted.
Out of that number, England have only named one scrum-half.
Lucy Packer is the solitary nine to feature, meaning Leanne Infante and Natasha Hunt have missed out in the agreement that covers salaries, match fees and arrangements for the 2025 World Cup.
Lydia Thompson, the wing sent off for a high tackle in last year's World Cup final defeat by New Zealand, is also absent.
GB Rugby Sevens player Megan Jones, who also qualifies for Wales, is included in the 32 as she concentrates on a XVs career with the Red Roses.
Two additional contract offers will be confirmed by the end of the year. Six transition contracts have also been awarded to support aspiring Red Roses in their early professional journey, and safeguard some of their week for dedicated rugby development.
Charlie Hayter, RFU Head of Women's Performance said: "We are pleased to confirm the players offered contracts who will form the Red Roses contracted player squad for the 2023/24 season.
"This is a hugely exciting time for the Red Roses, especially with our home World Cup on the horizon in 2025. However, we know there is a lot of work to do before then, and we are excited to bring the group together shortly to start preparations for WXV which will be the immediate focus for us all."
The contracted players are:
- Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears)
- Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury)
- Sarah Beckett (Gloucester-Hartpury)
- Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears)
- Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears)
- Jess Breach (Saracens)
- Mackenzie Carson (TBC)
- Poppy Cleall (Saracens)
- Kelsey Clifford (Saracens)
- Amy Cokayne (Leicester Tigers)
- Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins)
- Lark Davies (Bristol Bears)
- Abby Dow (Ealing Trailfinders)
- Rosie Galligan (Saracens)
- Zoe Harrison (Saracens)
- Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury)
- Megan Jones (Leicester Tigers)
- Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough)
- Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins)
- Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury)
- Claudia MacDonald (Exeter)
- Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury)
- Cath O'Donnell (Loughborough)
- Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks)
- Lucy Packer (Harlequins)
- Marlie Packer (Saracens)
- Connie Powell (Harlequins)
- Amber Reed (Bristol Bears)
- Helena Rowland (Loughborough)
- Emily Scarratt (Loughborough)
- Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury)
- Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears)
- Transition contracted players:
- Maisy Allen (Exeter)
- Grace Clifford (Loughborough)
- Katie Buchanan (Exeter)
- Lizzie Duffy (Sale Sharks)
- Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough)
- Nancy McGillivary (Exeter)