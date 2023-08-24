Siya Kolisi: South Africa skipper says New Zealand Twickenham Test 'not a friendly game' for Springboks

Siya Kolisi captains South Africa for their Twickenham date with New Zealand, live on Sky Sports

Siya Kolisi said South Africa will hold nothing back when they face New Zealand in their final Rugby World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham on Friday.

The teams are on a potential collision course in the World Cup quarter-finals, but Springboks captain Kolisi maintains his side are only thinking about avenging a 35-20 loss to the All Blacks in Auckland during the Rugby Championship.

"That shows what the intent is. This is not a friendly game, it has never been," Kolisi said.

"We are looking forward to the battle, it will be a physical game as usual in one of the biggest rivalries in sport.

"We will not hold anything back. There are 82,000 people coming to see us and we don't want to disappoint those who have paid money to watch this game.

"We want to give it everything on the field and I think it will be a beautiful game."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

England have been rocked by two red cards in successive matches that will see captain Owen Farrell and No 8 Billy Vunipola miss their World Cup against Argentina, with Farrell also banned for their second pool match against Japan.

In what is going to be a fierce physical, fast-paced battle against New Zealand, there is the potential that tackles could get higher, but Kolisi says the Boks are unlikely to make the same mistakes as the England pair.

"We train over and over with our technique. Rugby is played at a certain height now, with the mauling, scrumming, breakdown and tackle," he said.

Live International Rugby Union Live on

"We can be as physical as we are because we have trained for it over and over, and the muscle memory is on it. It is uncomfortable down there, it is not nice when someone so big is running at you and you have to get down low.

"That is why you have to learn how to meet them and react to a level change and all those types of things. It takes a lot of hard work."

All Blacks boss admits Springboks test is "critical for preparation"

Before departing for London, New Zealand head coach Ian Foster said he would not be shielding any of his key players and that shows in his match-day 23, with Richie Mo'unga named at fly-half and Sam Whitelock starting in the second row for his 146th cap.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster watches his team warm-up

"I won't be protecting anyone," he said. "There will be no sentiment about trying to put people in cotton wool. You don't win World Cups by putting people in cotton wool."

After naming his team for the match, he added: "This is our final game before the Rugby World Cup, and this Test is critical in our preparation.

"With just two weeks to go, it's an important opportunity to get us battle-ready for the start of the tournament. These games are always intense and physically challenging, and I'm sure this one will be no different."

New Zealand: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Mark Telea, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Aaron Smith; 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Dane Coles (c), 3 Tyrel Lomax, 4 Sam Whitelock, 5 Scott Barrett, 6 Luke Jacobson, 7 Sam Cane (c), 8 Ardie Savea.

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Josh Lord, 20 Tupou Vaa'i, 21 Dalton Papali'i, 22 Cam Roigard, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown.

South Africa: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Faf de Klerk; 1 Steven Kitshoff, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Jean Kleyn, 20 RG Snyman, 21 Marco van Staden, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Willie le Roux.

Watch New Zealand vs South Africa live on Sky Sports Mix on Friday from 7.25pm; kick-off 7.30pm