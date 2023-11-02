Sky Sports to exclusively show 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia; three Tests and six warm-ups

Sky Sports has secured exclusive rights to the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia

Sky Sports has secured the rights to the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.

The agreement will see Sky Sports broadcast its eighth consecutive Lions Tour, with the partnership starting in 1997 with the iconic 2-1 series win over South Africa.

The Lions tasted Series success the last time they were on Australian soil in 2013, with a dramatic 2-1 series win following a memorable performance in the decisive final Test.

Having been defeated in a Covid-impacted tour of South Africa back in 2021, the Lions will be aiming to make it a second successive series win in Australia as they kick off the first Test in Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look back at some of the best moments from the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour in Australia We take a look back at some of the best moments from the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour in Australia

The Lions will play nine games on tour all around Australia, beginning vs Western Force in Perth on June 28 2025.

Further tour games follow against Queensland Reds in Brisbane on July 2, the Waratahs in Sydney on July 5, the Brumbies in Canberra on July 9, an Invitational Australia & New Zealand side in Adelaide on July 12 and the Rebels in Melbourne on July 22.

That game will take place after the opening Test in Brisbane on July 19, with the second Test at the MCG in Melbourne on July 26 and the final Test in the Accor Stadium in Sydney on August 2.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Saturday, June 28 Western Force Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Warratahs Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane Wednesday, July 22 Melbourne Rebels Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

Ben Calveley, CEO of The British & Irish Lions, said: "We are delighted to be partnering once again with Sky Sports as our UK & Ireland live broadcast partner for the 2025 Tour.

"Sky Sports have been an outstanding broadcast partner to The British & Irish Lions for many years. The quality of production, presenters, expert panellists, and overall analysis they deliver really enriches the series and makes for a compelling offering for fans watching at home.

"Preparations are really starting to ramp up for 2025 and we are hugely excited for the Tour. Sky Sports will play a key role in helping to further build levels of excitement and anticipation amongst fans and we look forward to working closely with them over the coming period."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We've been through the archive and put together the best tries from the British & Irish Lions Test series over the years We've been through the archive and put together the best tries from the British & Irish Lions Test series over the years

Phil Waugh, Rugby Australia CEO, said: "Rugby Australia is excited to be welcoming The British & Irish Lions back to Australia for the first time in 12 years. This iconic tour and the chance to renew the rivalry between the Wallabies and the Lions promises to be a special occasion for everyone.

"We are confident that together, we will deliver a tour that captures the imagination of fans across Australia and Lions fans around the world.

"The manner in which Sky Sports covers the tours has always been excellent and I am delighted they are on board again."

Jonathan Licht, Sky Sports Managing Director, said: "With all its history, the Lions Tour remains one of the most iconic events in the sporting calendar and one we always look forward to at Sky Sports. We're committed to delivering world-class coverage of what is sure to be another fantastic series."