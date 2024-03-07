Six Nations: Hugo Keenan returns for Ireland side to face England with Garry Ringrose out despite return to fitness

Hugo Keenan makes his return to Ireland's starting line-up after recovering from injury as they take on England in round four of the Six Nations.

Keenan last played against Italy in round two but now retakes his place at full-back. However, there is no place in the squad for Garry Ringrose despite the outside centre's return to fitness.

Lock James Ryan is out with injury as Iain Henderson takes his place among the replacements.

Keenan joins Calvin Nash and James Lowe in the back three, with Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw continuing at centre as their strong displays so far in the tournament have convinced head coach Andy Farrell to stick with the same pairing even though Ringrose trained fully with the side this week having missed their opening three games with injury.

Jack Crowley and Jamison Gibson-Park are the consistent half-back pairing once again, backs Conor Murray and Ciaran Frawley the options on the bench as head coach Andy Farrell once again plumps for a 6:2 split.

In the pack, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong are in the front row with Joe McCarthy and Tadhg Beirne at lock.

Captain Peter O'Mahony is at blindside flanker, Josh van der Flier is at openside and Caelan Doris completes the starting XV at No 8.

Alongside the backs options, Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Henderson, Ryan Baird and Jack Conan make up the rest of the bench.

Ireland team to face England:

Ireland XV: 15. Hugo Keenan, 14. Calvin Nash, 13. Robbie Henshaw, 12. Bundee Aki, 11. James Lowe, 10. Jack Crowley, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park, 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Joe McCarthy, 5. Tadhg Beirne, 6. Peter O'Mahony, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris

Replacements: 16. Ronan Kelleher, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Finlay Bealham,19. Iain Henderson, 20. Ryan Baird, 21. Jack Conan, 22. Conor Murray, 23. Ciaran Frawley

England team to face Ireland

England XI: 15. George Furbank, 14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 13. Henry Slade, 12. Ollie Lawrence, 11. Tommy Freeman, 10. George Ford, 9. Alex Mitchell, 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Jamie George, 3. Dan Cole, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. George Martin, 6. Ollie Chessum, 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Ben Earl

Replacements: 16. Theo Dan, 17. Joe Marler, 18. Will Stuart, 19. Chandler Cunningham-South, 20. Alex Dombrandt, 21. Danny Care, 22. Marcus Smith, 23. Elliot Daly

More to follow....

