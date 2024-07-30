Olympics 2024: Team GB's rugby sevens player Amy Wilson-Hardy under investigation over 'racist message'

Amy Wilson-Hardy played in the 17-7 quarter-final defeat to the United States on Monday that ended Team GB's medal hopes at Paris 2024; Team GB are set to play against China on Tuesday, July 30 at 1.30pm at Stade de France in Paris

Team GB rugby sevens player Amy Wilson-Hardy is being investigated over an alleged racist message, the British Olympic Association has said.

A screengrab of what appeared to be a WhatsApp message from Wilson-Hardy appeared on Instagram, with the person posting it alleging racism.

A BOA spokesperson said: "The British Olympic Association has been made aware of an image published on a social media platform and is investigating the matter."

Wilson-Hardy played in the 17-7 quarter-final defeat to the United States on Monday that ended Team GB's medal hopes at Paris 2024.

The 32-year-old, who has represented England in the XVs game, was part of the Team GB Olympic squad which finished fourth at Rio 2016.

Team GB women's rugby sevens will play China at the Stade de France on Tuesday at 1.30pm to determine finishing between fifth and eighth in the competition.