George Ford: England fly-half could be fit for autumn internationals after suffering torn thigh muscle

George Ford could be fit for England's autumn internationals after being told he does not require surgery on a torn thigh muscle.

Fly-half Ford underwent a scan on Monday after suffering the injury two days earlier during Sale Sharks' 45-26 Gallagher Premiership defeat against Saracens.

But initial fears of a long lay-off have now eased, providing a major boost for the Sharks and England head coach Steve Borthwick.

England begin their four autumn internationals on Saturday November 2 when New Zealand visit Twickenham.

"Sale Sharks can confirm that fly-half George Ford suffered a tear to his right quad during the early stages of the Gallagher Premiership round two game at Saracens on Saturday," Sale said in a statement on Thursday night.

"Following a positive consultation with a specialist it was decided that George does not require surgery and he will now begin his rehab ahead of a busy period for club and country."

Ford missed his country's summer tour of Japan and New Zealand with a damaged Achilles, and he left the pitch against Saracens soon after attempting a long-range penalty.

The 31-year-old, whose existing Sale contract expires at the end of the season, is in talks over extending his deal to the 2027 Rugby World Cup, with Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson confident of reaching an agreement.

"It's up for renewal at Christmas and we are in negotiation for extending to the World Cup - positive tones, I might add," said Sanderson.5

Sale, who host Gloucester on Friday evening, remain uncertain when England lock Jonny Hill will be back in contention for selection.

Hill is still awaiting the outcome of a police investigation sparked by his reported altercation with a Bath fan in June.

"We have no clarity on Jonny with regards to the exact date he's going to return because it's still with the authorities at the moment," said Sanderson.

"I have to take deep breaths and accept that it's out of my control and out of Jonny's at this moment in time.

"It's not like we're not chasing it up. We've got barristers on the case and have had since the start of this. It's just a long process that is not conducive to professional sport."

