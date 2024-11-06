Ireland vs New Zealand team news: Ronan Kelleher fit to feature but Tadhg Furlong injured for All Blacks clash

Front-row forwards Finlay Bealham and Ronan Kelleher will start Ireland's Autumn Nations Series opener against New Zealand in Dublin.

Prop Bealham comes into the team for Friday's match in place of injured tighthead Tadhg Furlong, while hooker Kelleher has been passed fit after suffering an ankle issue only a month ago.

Kelleher, whose availability is a massive boost given the absence of sidelined Leinster team-mate Dan Sheehan, is one of 10 players retained from the side which began the series-levelling 25-24 win over world champions South Africa on July 13.

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park returns after missing that tour with a hamstring problem, while wing Mack Hansen will make his first Test appearance since last year's Rugby World Cup in France.

Full-back Hugo Keenan, who had a summer sabbatical with his country's sevens squad at the Paris Olympics, and inside centre Bundee Aki also return to a starting XV led by skipper Caelan Doris.

Flanker Peter O'Mahony, who captained Ireland to Guinness Six Nations glory earlier this year, is included among the replacements after joining up with the squad late following a hamstring issue.

The All Blacks' visit to the Aviva Stadium will be the first meeting of the sides since Andy Farrell's team were defeated 28-24 in the World Cup quarter-finals in Paris just over 12 months ago.

Locks Joe McCarthy and James Ryan will pack down behind the front row of Andrew Porter, Kelleher and Bealham, with flankers Tadhg Beirne and Josh van der Flier joining number eight Doris in the back row.

Fly-half Jack Crowley, outside centre Garry Ringrose and left wing James Lowe complete the line-up. Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Tom O'Toole, Iain Henderson, Conor Murray, Ciaran Frawley and Jamie Osborne join O'Mahony on the bench.

Head coach Farrell, whose side also host Argentina, Fiji and Australia this month, said: "Since assembling last week, the players have brought real application to training and it's great to see a number of players back from injury, which is testament to their diligence and the superb work of the medical team.

"It's a hugely exciting four weeks ahead in Aviva Stadium and we know we'll need to perform at a high level to beat a top-class New Zealand side. The challenge doesn't come much bigger or better than New Zealand at a packed Aviva Stadium on a Friday night under lights with a home crowd roaring us on."

Ireland team: H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), G Ringrose (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Lowe (Leinster); J Crowley (Munster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster), R Kelleher (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), J McCarthy (Leinster), J Ryan (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster, capt).

Replacements: R Herring (Ulster), C Healy (Leinster), T O'Toole (Ulster), I Henderson (Ulster), P O'Mahony (Munster), C Murray (Munster), C Frawley (Leinster), J Osborne (Leinster).

All Blacks make two changes from Twickenham win

New Zealand make two injury-enforced changes to the line-up that beat England 24-22 on Saturday, with Codie Taylor and Beauden Barrett both ruled out due to concussions.

Asafo Aumua will start at hooker and George Bell will look to make his third All Blacks appearance off the bench, while Damian McKenzie slots back into the number 10 jersey and Stephen Perofeta comes into the reserves as backs cover.

All Blacks head coach Scott Robinson said: "This is a highly anticipated match that promises to bring all the intensity and passion that we have come to expect from these two rugby-mad nations, both on and off the field.

"We are really pleased with how the squad has come through this week and our focus has turned quickly to this encounter post-England. We have trained well, and the players are fresh and ready to face a fierce challenge from the Ireland team."

New Zealand team: W Jordan; M Tele'a, R Ioane, J Barrett, C Clarke; D McKenzie, C Ratima; T Williams, A Aumua, T Lomax, S Barrett (captain), T Vaa'i, W Sititi, S Cane, A Savea.

Replacements: G Bell, O Tu'ungafasi, P Tosi, P Tuipulotu, S Finau, C Roigard, A Lienert-Brown, S Perofeta.