Eddie Jones pulls out of England vs Japan pre-match press conference for "health reasons"

Eddie Jones is set to lead Japan against his former side England in Sunday's autumn Test, despite pulling out of a pre-match press conference due to "health reasons".

Jones, who was sacked as England coach almost two years ago, was due to participate in an online only press-conference on Friday where it was warned that questions "unrelated" to the game may be stopped by a moderator, but the Japan Rugby Football Union (JRFU) said later in the day he was unwell.

Assistant Neal Hatley, who faced the media instead, insisted Jones' absence was just a precaution and that he was relishing a return Twickenham.

"Eddie will be there with bells on," Hatley said. "You've known him long enough to know he's not missing this. It's just a precaution. He'll be fine for the weekend, no problems.

"He's unbelievably passionate about improving this Japanese team. He couldn't be more excited about coming to Twickenham. He looks forward to every game."

England are out to stop a run of five successive defeats, having lost tight matches against New Zealand, Australia and world champions South Africa.

Jones led England to three Six Nations triumphs during his six-year tenure between 2016 and 2022, plus the runners-up spot to South Africa at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, but has recently come under the spotlight following the release of former England scrum-half Danny Care's autobiography.

Care - who won 101 caps - claimed Jones oversaw a "toxic" environment during his time in charge, with former fly-half Danny Cipriani also hitting out at the coach.

Image: Danny Cipriani said Jones was "very resistant to anyone that had a difference of opinion to him"

However centre Ollie Lawrence recently came to the defence of Jones, insisting the tough love shaped him into the player he has become.

"I'll always be grateful to Eddie because he gave me my first England cap. He's one of those coaches, as we all know, that likes to challenge players," Lawrence said.

"There was a point in my career where he challenged me on my attitude and whether I was working hard enough to warrant being in the squad and whether I was pushing myself enough in training.

"At the time you can look at it and be frustrated and be 'oh, the boss isn't on my side here'. Back then I was probably a bit annoyed. I was probably like 'why is he on my case so much, why is he on my case?'. But now I look back and think that was probably the best thing that I needed then."

England team to face Japan:

Starting XV: 15. George Furbank, 14. Tommy Freeman, 13. Ollie Lawrence, 12. Henry Slade, 11. Ollie Sleightholme, 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Jack van Poortvliet; 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Jamie George, 3. Will Stuart, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. George Martin, 6. Tom Curry, 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Ben Earl

Replacements: 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17. Fin Baxter, 18. Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 19. Nick Isiekwe, 20. Chandler Cunningham-South, 21. Harry Randall, 22. Fin Smith, 23. Tom Roebuck

Image: England head coach Steve Borthwick pictured with assistant coach Andrew Strawbridge after their Autumn Nations Series defeat to South Africa

Current England head coach Steve Borthwick - who replaced Jones - has recalled George Furbank and Tom Curry to the side for Sunday's game.

"We anticipate a tough challenge from a team that thrives on playing fast and with tempo," Borthwick said.

"Japan are a dangerous team so it's important that we execute our game plan and maintain focus throughout the full 80 minutes."

Borthwick's assistant coach Andrew Strawbridge admitted that the pressure is on all of the coaching team.

"We're feeling a little bit of heat at the moment as a coaching group," Strawbridge said.

"Our challenge is to remain true to what we believe in as coaches, teachers and behavioural specialists and not be swayed. It's not always easy.

