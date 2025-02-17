Six Nations: Tom Curry, George Martin back in full training for England ahead of Scotland Test

England duo Tom Curry and George Martin have returned to full training ahead of Saturday's Six Nations third round clash against Scotland at Twickenham.

Steve Borthwick's charges head into the weekend's massive Calcutta Cup clash off the back of an opening round defeat to Ireland in Dublin and victory over France at Twickenham last time out.

Back-row Tom Curry has been in superb form, but was listed as 'rehabbing' on last week's training list, along with second row Martin, who has been managing a knee injury.

Curry, 26, has been managing a chronic hip condition since the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Both players returned to full training on Monday, though, as England look to avoid a fifth straight Six Nations defeat to Scotland.

Elsewhere in camp, Harlequins No 8 Alex Dombrandt has been called up, while lock Alex Coles and flanker Henry Pollock have also been brought in. Hooker Curtis Langdon and centre Alex Lozowski are not included in the latest 36-player squad.

Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Alex Coles (Northampton Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Ted Hill (Bath Rugby), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks), Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Tom Willis (Saracens).

Backs: Oscar Beard (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints), Fin Smith (Northampton Saints), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers).

Daly, Steward could come in at full-back for England; George, Chessum pushing for starts

Sky Sports News' James Cole from Pennyhill Park...

"There's good news as far as the squad is confirmed, as both flanker Tom Curry and lock George Martin have resumed full training.

"Curry's workload was being managed last week, he doesn't have an injury as such, but George Martin does have a knee problem. He was warming up very carefully before training today, so we'll keep an eye on that as the week progresses.

"No 8 Alex Dombrandt has been added to the training squad after an impressive performance for Harlequins against Saracens at the weekend, but he'll do well to oust Tom Willis from the back-row after his impressive display against France.

"Another man who shone in that game was fly-half Fin Smith, the Northampton player making his first start for England and was man of the match a couple of weeks ago, and he'll likely start again.

"The man he replaced at 10 was Marcus Smith, who started at full-back and didn't have his best game against France. Whether Steve Borthwick sticks with him at full-back or brings in a more established 15, the likes of Elliot Daly or Freddie Steward, just to shore things up at the back is something England could consider this week.

"Off the bench, Jamie George and Ollie Chessum were particularly impressive and they too will be pushing for a start against Scotland."