Six Nations: Ireland captain Caelan Doris one of three players to miss Wales match on Saturday
Caelan Doris (knee), Ronan Kelleher (neck) and Tadhg Furlong (calf) to miss Ireland's Six Nations clash with Wales in Cardiff on Saturday; Ireland have won first two matches in the tournament, beating England and Scotland; Simon Easterby's side looking for third straight Six Nations title
Tuesday 18 February 2025 13:51, UK
Ireland's Six Nations title push has been hit by the loss of captain Caelan Doris, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong for Saturday's clash with Wales in Cardiff.
No 8 Doris (knee), hooker Kelleher (neck) and prop Furlong (calf) will all be absent as Ireland aim to make it three wins from three this weekend following victories over England and Scotland.
Ireland attack coach Andrew Goodman said: "We're hoping they'll be available for France. They're just going through their processes they do with the physios but they're all making good progress."
Simon Easterby - deputising as Ireland head coach in this tournament as Andy Farrell prepares to lead the British and Irish Lions in Australia this summer - is also without Iain Henderson and Cormac Izuchukwu.
Six players have been added to the squad - Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Nick Timoney, Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett and Diarmuid Mangan - while Mack Hansen and Joe McCarthy are back training with the group.
Ireland will announce their team to play Wales on Thursday, with Goodman saying of the options to replace Doris as skipper: "There's some good leaders in the squad.
"The leadership group's been growing well over the past couple of years and there's a number of players who have captained their provinces."
Six Nations fixtures: Round 3
Saturday February 22
Wales vs Ireland (2.15pm)
England vs Scotland (4.45pm)
Sunday February 23
Italy vs France (3pm)