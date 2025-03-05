Six Nations: England drop Marcus Smith for Italy clash as Elliot Daly and Fin Smith start

Marcus Smith has been dropped by England for Sunday's Six Nations fourth-round fixture against Italy, with Elliot Daly starting at full-back and Fin Smith retaining his place at fly-half.

Marcus Smith had been Steve Borthwick's first-choice pick at No 10 since the 2023 Rugby World Cup whenever he has been fit, but was shifted to full-back for England's second and third-round matches against France and Scotland, with Fin Smith coming in and also taking over place-kicking.

The decision to drop Marcus Smith to the replacements bench is a big one, with Daly rewarded for his form off the bench with a start in the back field.

Image: Elliot Daly is rewarded for his form off the bench with a start at full-back

Elsewhere, former skipper Jamie George will start at hooker, meaning he will win his 100th England cap, while Fraser Dingwall starts at centre.

"Reaching 100 caps is a wonderful achievement that reflects Jamie's talent, dedication and hard work. He has consistently given his all while wearing an England shirt and the team couldn't be prouder of his incredible milestone," said head coach Steve Borthwick.

Luke Cowan-Dickie drops to the bench, while Henry Slade is absent from the squad.

At lock, England captain Maro Itoje is again paired with Ollie Chessum, while the back row sees Tom Curry on the blindside flank, Ben Earl at openside and Tom Willis at No 8 to complete the pack.

Image: Former captain Jamie George is in line to earn his 100th cap for England

Alex Mitchell is at scrum-half with Fin Smith at 10 and in midfield, Dingwall is named at inside centre, earning his first start of the championship, with Ollie Lawrence at 13.

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 11 Ollie Sleightholme, 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Will Stuart, 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 Ollie Chessum, 6 Tom Curry, 7 Ben Earl, 8 Tom Willis.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Ted Hill, 20 Chandler Cunningham-South, 21 Ben Curry, 22 Jack van Poortvliet, 23 Marcus Smith.

Saturday March 8

Ireland vs France (2.15pm)

Scotland vs Wales (4.45pm)

Sunday March 9

England vs Italy (3pm)

Image: Watch the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia live on Sky Sports in 2025

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.