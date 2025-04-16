Rieko Ioane: All Blacks centre to join Irish province Leinster on sabbatical for next season

New Zealand centre Rieko Ioane will join Leinster next season from the Blues in Super Rugby on a sabbatical, it has been confirmed.

The 28-year-old has played for the Auckland side since 2016, making his All Blacks debut in the same year.

Writing on Instagram on Wednesday, Ioane said: "Whats [sic] up fam just wanted to announce, I'll be heading to Leinster at the end of the year on a sabbatical break.

"It's an exciting opportunity to play in Ireland for an iconic team, grow my game and experience something different with my family.

"Will be back refreshed and ready to rock second half of 2026. Until then locked in with my blues brothers."

Ioane will spend six months in Ireland from December before returning to New Zealand and follows in the footsteps of international team-mate Jordie Barrett, who joined Leinster on a similar deal this season.

The Blues said on X: "120 game Blues veteran Rieko Ioane has taken up the sabbatical clause in his contract and will spend next season at Leinster.

"We will have him back in (the right) blue in 2027. Still got work to do this year."

The transfer is the latest in a run of big-name Leinster moves.

The Dublin-based province previously signed Springbok lock RG Snyman from rivals Munster when the latter were forced into a choice between Snyman and Jean Kleyn - Kleyn Irish-qualified until being recaptured by South Africa in 2023.

Leinster have also renewed the contract of French tighthead prop Rabah Slimani for next season, a move that angered some outside the province after new IRFU performance director David Humphreys had stated no Irish province would be allowed to sign NIQ (non-Irish qualified) front-row players from 2025/26 onwards, albeit then softening the stance to say signings would be agreed on a case-by-case basis.

Ioane - like Jordie Barrett before him - arrives despite Ireland and Leinster centres Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw both holding central contracts. Snyman's contract - reported upon his initial signing as being a one-year only deal - has also been renewed despite Leinster locks James Ryan and Joe McCarthy now both having central deals.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said: "We are thrilled to confirm the signing of Rieko on a seven-month contract which will come into effect after this year's Autumn Nations Series fixtures.

"Similar to our current arrangement with Jordie, we'd like to thank the NZRU for their help facilitating the move.

"Rieko is a world-class, 81-cap All Black who has been operating at the very top level of the international game and Super Rugby for many seasons.



"He is an exciting, versatile outside back who will bring pace, rugby skills and experience to Leinster. That experience will add massive value to the group here and our younger players especially will learn so much from seeing how Rieko prepares, trains and plays."

