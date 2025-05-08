British and Irish Lions squad announcement live stream: Andy Farrell names squad for Australia tour

The British and Irish Lions squad and captain will be named live on Sky Sports News and via the live stream above from 2pm on Thursday.

In front of more than 2,000 lucky fans at London's O2, Lions chair Ieuan Evans will unveil head coach Andy Farrell's touring squad and captain for this summer's series in Australia.

Sky Sports will exclusively show the Lions tour of Australia, broadcasting its eighth consecutive tour, with all three Tests and six warm-up matches to be shown live, beginning against Western Force in Perth on June 28.

Following that clash in Perth, the Lions will face Queensland Reds in Brisbane on July 2, the Waratahs in Sydney on July 5, the Brumbies in Canberra on July 9, an Invitational Australia & New Zealand side in Adelaide on July 12 and the Rebels in Melbourne on July 22.

The game against the Rebels will take place after the opening Test in Brisbane on July 19, with the second Test at the MCG in Melbourne on July 26 and the final Test at the Accor Stadium in Sydney on August 2.

The Lions tasted success the last time they were on Australian soil in 2013, with a dramatic 2-1 series win. Having been defeated in a Covid-impacted tour of South Africa back in 2021, they will be aiming for a second successive series win in Australia.

The Lions consists of players from the England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales national teams and they currently tour every four years on a rotation between Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

The first tour took place in 1888, since when the Lions have been on a further 33 tours that have also included encounters with Argentina and Japan.

