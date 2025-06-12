British and Irish Lions tour: Sky Sports announces line-up including Ronan O'Gara, Dan Biggar and Sam Warburton

Sky Sports has announced Ronan O'Gara, Dan Biggar, Sam Warburton and Warren Gatland will form part of a stellar line-up of on-screen talent to cover this summer's British and Irish Lions tour of Australia.

The full list features a world-class team of former internationals and Lions legends. Recently retired fly-half Biggar brings fresh insight from the field, providing commentary alongside the unmistakable voice of the Lions, Miles Harrison.

Joining the coverage in-studio and pitch side will be O'Gara, Will Greenwood, Kyle Sinckler, John Barclay, Conor Murray, Owen Farrell, Nolli Waterman, Anthony Watson and iconic coaching masterminds Warren Gatland and Sir Ian McGeechan.

Analysis will be anchored from Sky's state-of-the-art studio, familiar to viewers of Monday Night Football, led by Warburton, a two-time British and Irish Lions captain and the winning skipper from the 2013 tour to Australia.

Alex Payne returns to front the coverage, while Eleanor Roper will serve as roving reporter, delivering exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content as the Sea of Red descends on Australia following the Covid-impacted tour of South Africa in 2021.

The studio experience will be a powerful fusion of innovation and culture. Fans will see Sky's bold new look, developed in collaboration with a First Nations artist, blending indigenous art with advanced visual effects to create a truly cinematic experience that brings the spirit of the tour to life.

Real-time augmented reality graphics will allow pundits to break down key player stats and match insights live on air, offering deep dives into player analysis and selection dynamics. Every Test will be broadcast in 4K Ultra HD, ensuring fans at home enjoy the sharpest, most immersive viewing experience available.

To make it even easier for fans to follow the tour, Sky Sports Action will rebrand to 'Sky Sports The Lions' for each Test weekend. This dedicated pop-up channel will become the ultimate destination for fans - featuring live matches, iconic documentaries, and exclusive content. Every match will be live on Sky Sports or available to stream on your device instantly via NOW.

Sky Sports expert analyst, Dan Biggar, said: "A Lions tour is the pinnacle of any player's career, so to now be part of it with Sky Sports is incredibly exciting. Being on the ground, feeling the atmosphere, and sharing that passion with fans, combined with Sky's top-tier analysis, lets us bring the game to life in a way that's insightful, but still accessible for everyone watching at home."

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director, Sky Sports, added: "The British & Irish Lions is one of the marquee events of the sporting calendar, and for this tour we're raising the bar with an exceptional on-screen team. From legendary Lions to recently retired greats, we've assembled a line-up of world-class talent who will bring fans closer to the action, sharing unique insights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments. We can't wait for the action to begin."

Sky's coverage of the tour kicks off with a historic first, the Lions' inaugural match in Ireland against Argentina on June 20, and runs until August 2 when the Lions face the Wallabies in the third and final Test match in Sydney.

With unprecedented access, expert commentary, and immersive storytelling, Sky Sports is the ultimate destination for British & Irish Lions fans this summer.

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.