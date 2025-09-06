Women's Rugby World Cup: USA miss out on quarter-finals as Fiji defy Wales

The United States delivered the big win needed to stay in contention for the quarter-finals of the Women's Rugby World Cup but their hopes were eventually dashed by Australia.

The Eagles scorched Samoa 60-0 in York with 10 tries. They meant they were vying with Australia for the final spot in the last eight and needed Australia to lose to England by at least 76 points and not get a bonus point.

However, Australia lost by 40 points in a 47-7 hiding, meaning they did enough to clinch second spot in Group B and send USA home.

Flanker Freda Tafuna scored four tries. Tafuna was given a hat-trick against Australia in their 31-31 draw last weekend but, post-match, one of her tries was handed to prop Hope Rogers, the Eagles' most-capped player. Rogers scored two more against Samoa.

Tafuna started the Americans' points chase with a try from her own half in the sixth minute and by the 27th, the Eagles had the four-try bonus point.

But with points so badly needed, McKenzie Hawkins was replaced as the goalkicker after missing her first three attempts and Gabriella Cantorna took over. She landed five of seven.

Samoa, playing in their first World Cup in 11 years, were spirited and fought to the end.

They enjoyed a purple patch while US replacement wing Kristen Bitter was in the sin-bin, but the Eagles were just as determined not to concede. Flanker Georgie Perris-Redding stripped Samoa in a tackle between her own posts, and Zackary made a try-saving tackle on Samoa's Taytana Pati Ah-Cheung.

Tafuna's fourth try sent the US past 50 points in a World Cup match for the first time in 15 years.

Wales 25-28 Fiji

Fiji held on to win a thriller in Exeter and extend Wales' longest World Cup losing streak to six matches.

Image: Fiji won against Wales in a game of small margins

Fiji dominated the first half to lead 28-15 at half-time but Wales controlled the second and scored two more tries and had another disallowed for a knock-on over the try-line which was interpreted as a harsh call.

In spite of that, Wales' failure to convert their five tries was decisive, as Litiani Vueti converted all four of Fiji's.

Keira Bevan missed all four of her conversion attempts - one was charged down - and Lleucu George missed the last.

Fiji centre Josifini Neihamu starred with two tries on the back of her forwards' power, and the last-minute jackal just metres from her own try-line that secured the victory.

The victory from the first international between the teams was not just a boon for the Fijiana, who are appearing at only their second World Cup, but also their coach Ioan Cunningham, who coached Wales from 2021-24 and to the World Cup quarter-finals in 2022.

The group stage of the Women's Rugby World Cup concludes on September 7.

On Sunday, Japan play Spain (12pm) before Ireland take on New Zealand (2.45pm) to round off the Pool C action, while in Pool D, Italy face Brazil (2pm) and France go up against South Africa (4.45pm).