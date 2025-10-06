Lewis Moody: Former England captain and World Cup winner diagnosed with motor neurone disease

Former England captain Lewis Moody has revealed he has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The 47-year-old was part of the 2003 Rugby World Cup-winning side and lifted multiple titles with Leicester.

Writing on X, he said: "I am sharing some tough news. I have recently been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

"This has been incredibly hard to process and a huge shock to me and my family.

"I feel fit and well in myself and I'm focused on staying positive, living life and dealing with the changes I will experience as they come."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Moody was a long-standing England international, who won the lineout that led to Jonny Wilkinson's World Cup-winning drop goal in 2003.

He captained England in the 2010 Six Nations and retired from the sport in 2012.

"I am being well supported by my family, friends and medical professionals and I'm truly grateful to those who, in their time, helped progress research to support others like me living with this disease," Moody said.

"Since retiring from the sport I love, and alongside my wife Annie, I've been able to dedicate much of the past 12 years to fundraising for The Lewis Moody Foundation in support of those affected by brain tumours.

"My plan is to continue with this but to also create an opportunity to support a charity closer to my current situation. I would be so grateful for your help with this and look forward to sharing more, once I am clear on what this looks like.

"For now, please know I feel your love and support; all I ask is that I am given some space to navigate this with my wife and son, and those close to us - but without doubt, I will continue to embrace life and grasp opportunities in the same way I always have."

Image: Moody had a long international career.

RFU CEO Bill Sweeney said: "We are all deeply saddened and distressed to learn that Lewis Moody has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

"Lewis represented England, the British and Irish Lions and his clubs Leicester Tigers and Bath Rugby with both brilliance and distinction - one of the toughest and most fearless players ever to don a backrow shirt in the game, earning the respect and admiration of teammates, opponents, and supporters alike all over the world.

"His contribution to rugby, both on and off the field, reflects the very best of our sport's values.

"Our thoughts are with Lewis and his family and friends at this very difficult time as they come to terms with this diagnosis and I know the entire rugby community stands with them and will support them," he added.

"We are ready to offer practical and emotional support to the Moody family in whatever way is needed and appropriate."