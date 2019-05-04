Rugby at BodyPower at the NEC Arena in Birmingham

Anthony Watson and Jess Breach will be at BodyPower

The biggest weekend in fitness heads to the NEC Arena in Birmingham and rugby is playing a big part in spreading the word of health and fitness.

BodyPower is a three-day event that has grown massively over the last 10 years and covers all aspects of the fitness industry, including sports and performance.

Rugby will play a huge part this year in spreading the health and fitness word, with the likes of George Kruis and Dom Day promoting the benefits of cbd oil, while Bournemouth Sevens showcase their festival of rugby.

Nutrition is a key part in any rugby player's career and there will be plenty of supplement advice on hand for the budding - and not so budding - rugby player.

Attending the event will be Harlequins and England scoring sensation Jess Breach who, along with Bath and England star Anthony Watson, is a Maximuscle ambassador and the duo will be on hand to offer advice.

Breach scores for England

Breach played a huge part in England Women's Grand Slam glory in the 2019 Six Nations, scoring nine tries in the tournament to take her tally to 20 tries in seven Test matches.

She may not have been able to help Harlequins Ladies wrestle the Premier 15s title from Saracens Women, but is set to play a major role in the Women's Rugby Super Series this summer in San Diego.

The round-robin tournament will feature the best teams in the world - world champions New Zealand, England, Canada, France and the USA.

Watson returned to action for Bath recently

Watson has only just returned to action for Bath after being out with an Achilles injury for 13 months, but remains one of the deadliest attackers in the Premiership. With a World Cup on the horizon, Watson's aim this summer will be to force his way back into England contention.

BodyPower, May 10-12, NEC Arena, Birmingham. Click here for more details