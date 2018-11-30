Premiership team news: Internationals return from Test duty

George Ford skippers Leicester against Bristol on Saturday

Team news as a host of internationals return to Gallagher Premiership duty on the back of the autumn internationals...

Harlequins v Exeter Chiefs (Friday, 7.45pm)

England prop Kyle Sinckler makes an immediate return to Premiership action following his autumn Test commitments, packing down alongside front row colleagues Joe Marler and Dave Ward against Exeter. Elsewhere, wing Gabriel Ibitoye returns from injury, with James Lang and Danny Care forging Quins' half-back combination.

Danny Care starts at scrum-half for Harlequins against Exeter

Wing Tom O'Flaherty will make his Premiership debut for Exeter, and there are also starts for fly-half Joe Simmonds and centre Sam Hill, but the Chiefs are unchanged up front. Rugby director Rob Baxter has opted to rest Exeter's international contingent, while England wing Jack Nowell is sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

Harlequins: 15 Mike Brown, 14 Gabriel Ibitoye, 13 Joe Marchant, 12 Francis Saili, 11 Nathan Earle, 10 James Lang, 9 Danny Care, 1 Joe Marler, 2 Dave Ward, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Matt Symons, 5 George Merrick, 6 Alex Dombrandt, 7 Jack Clifford, 8 James Chisholm (c).

Replacements: 16 Max Crumpton, 17 Lewis Boyce, 18 Phil Swainston, 19 Ben Glynn, 20 Semi Kunatani, 21 Charlie Mulchrone, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Cadan Murley.

Exeter Chiefs: 15 Phil Dollman, 14 Tom O'Flaherty, 13 Ian Whitten, 12 Sam Hill, 11 Alex Cuthbert, 10 Joe Simmonds, 9 Nic White, 1 Moray Low, 2 Jack Yeandle (c), 3 Greg Holmes, 4 Mitch Lees, 5 Dave Dennis, 6 Dave Ewers, 7 Don Armand, 8 Matt Kvesic.

Replacements: 16 Elvis Taione, 17 Billy Keast, 18 Marcus Street, 19 Ollie Atkins, 20 Tom Lawday, 21 Jack Maunder, 22 Gareth Steenson, 23 Ollie Devoto.

Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers (Saturday, 1pm)

Bristol show nine changes from the side beaten narrowly by Wasps last weekend. Ian Madigan and Harry Randall form a new-look half-back combination, with Alapati Leiua and centre Siale Piutau also featuring. In the forwards, prop Yann Thomas has recovered from a leg injury, while hooker Harry Thacker and No 8 Jordan Crane face their former club.

Hooker Harry Thacker will face his former club on Saturday

England prop Ellis Genge will make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury, while Jake Kerr is handed a start at hooker instead of an injured Tom Youngs. Fly-half George Ford takes over the captaincy duties from Youngs, with Ford's England colleagues Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi and Ben Youngs also featuring.

Bristol Bears: 15 Charles Piutau, 14 Luke Morahan, 13 Will Hurrell, 12 Siale Piutau (cc), 11 Alapati Leiua, 10 Ian Madigan, 9 Harry Randall, 1 Yann Thomas, 2 Harry Thacker, 3 John Afoa, 4 Joe Joyce, 5 Aly Muldowney, 6 Steve Luatua, 7 George Smith, 8 Jordan Crane (cc).

Replacements: 16 Shaun Malton, 17 Jake Woolmore, 18 Lewis Thiede, 19 Ed Holmes, 20 Dan Thomas, 21 Andy Uren, 22 Callum Sheedy, 23 Piers O'Conor.

Leicester Tigers: 15 Jonah Holmes, 14 Adam Thompstone, 13 Manu Tuilagi, 12 Kyle Eastmond, 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford (c), 9 Ben Youngs, 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jake Kerr, 3 Dan Cole, 4 Will Spencer, 5 Graham Kitchener, 6 Mike Williams, 7 Brendon O'Connor, 8 Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: 16 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17 Facundo Gigena, 18 Gaston Cortes, 19 Harry Wells, 20 Mike Fitzgerald, 21 Ben White, 22 Matt Toomua, 23 Matt Smith.

Gloucester v Worcester Warriors (Saturday, 3pm)

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann has made four changes for Worcester's visit to Kingsholm, with Wales international Owen Williams handed a start alongside Billy Twelvetrees in midfield, while there are also starts for prop Josh Hohneck, hooker James Hanson and flanker Jaco Kriel.

Josh Adams returns from Wales duty to start for Worcester

Wales wing Josh Adams features in the Worcester starting XV, and captain GJ Van Velze is also back after recovering from injury. Scrum-half Francois Hougaard is ruled out by injury, so Michael Heaney deputises, and flanker Sam Lewis is also sidelined with Matti Williams replacing him.

Gloucester: 15 Jason Woodward, 14 Charlie Sharples, 13 Billy Twelvetrees, 12 Owen Williams, 11 Ollie Thorley, 10 Danny Cipriani, 9 Willi Heinz (c), 1 Josh Hohneck, 2 James Hanson, 3 Fraser Balmain, 4 Tom Savage, 5 Ed Slater, 6 Freddie Clarke, 7 Jaco Kriel, 8 Ben Morgan.

Replacements: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Val Rapava Ruskin, 18 Ciaran Knight, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jake Polledri, 21 Callum Braley, 22 Henry Trinder, 23 Tom Hudson.

Worcester Warriors: 15 Chris Pennell, 14 Bryce Heem, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Ryan Mills, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Duncan Weir, 9 Michael Heaney, 1 Callum Black, 2 Jack Singleton, 3 Nick Schonert, 4 Anton Bresler, 5 Pierce Phillips, 6 Ted Hill, 7 Matti Williams, 8 GJ van Velze (c).

Replacements: 16 Niall Annett, 17 Ethan Waller, 18 Gareth Milasinovich, 19 Darren Barry, 20 Matt Cox, 21 Jonny Arr, 22 Jamie Shillcock, 23 Wynand Olivier.

Northampton Saints v Newcastle Falcons (Saturday, 3pm)

England and Northampton co-captain Dylan Hartley will make his 250th appearance for the Saints as rugby director Chris Boyd makes seven changes following a narrow defeat against Sale last time out. Hartley, Courtney Lawes, Dan Biggar, Piers Francis and Ahsee Tuala are all back, while there are also starts for lock David Ribbans and flanker Jamie Gibson.

Dylan Hartley will make his 250th Northampton appearance this weekend

England back row Mark Wilson returns for Newcastle following his successful autumn Test series, and wing Vereniki Goneva is also back after his international commitments. Elsewhere, lock Sean Robinson makes a first appearance of the season after recovering from injury, and prop David Wilson replaces an injured Jon Welsh.

Northampton Saints: 15 Ahsee Tuala, 14 Andrew Kellaway, 13 Fraser Dingwall, 12 Piers Francis, 11 Taqele Naiyaravoro, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Cobus Reinach, 1 Alex Waller (co-capt), 2 Dylan Hartley (co-capt), 3 Paul Hill, 4 David Ribbans, 5 Courtney Lawes, 6 Jamie Gibson, 7 Lewis Ludlam, 8 Teimana Harrison.

Replacements: 16 Reece Marshall, 17 Francois Van Wyk, 18 Ben Franks, 19 Api Ratuniyarawa, 20 Mitch Eadie, 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Luther Burrell, 23 Ollie Sleightholme.

Newcastle Falcons: 15 Simon Hammersley, 14 Vereniki Goneva, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Johnny Williams, 11 Sinoti Sinoti, 10 Toby Flood (c), 9 Sam Stuart, 1 Sam Lockwood, 2 Kyle Cooper, 3 David Wilson, 4 Calum Green, 5 Sean Robinson, 6 Mark Wilson, 7 John Hardie, 8 Nemani Nagusa.

Replacements: 16 George McGuigan, 17 Adam Brocklebank, 18 Logovi'i Mulipola, 19 Andrew Davidson, 20 Gary Graham, 21 Sonatane Takulua, 22 Brett Connon, 23 Pedro Bettencourt.

Saracens v Wasps (Saturday, 3pm)

Alex Goode lines up at fly-half for Saracens, with Wales international Liam Williams at full-back, while Williams' fellow returning internationals include wing Sean Maitland, scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth, hooker Jamie George and lock Maro Itoje as Saracens look to preserve their 100 per cent Premiership record this season.

Alex Goode starts in the No 10 jersey for Saracens against Wasps

Elliot Daly returns from England duty and captains Wasps at Allianz Park. Daly is partnered in midfield by Michael Le Bourgeois, with new signing Michele Campagnaro making his debut on the wing. Like Daly, Willie Le Roux, Brad Shields and Nathan Hughes are also back after the autumn Tests.

Saracens: 15 Liam Williams, 14 Sean Maitland, 13 Alex Lozowski, 12 Brad Barritt (c), 11 Alex Lewington, 10 Alex Goode, 9 Richard Wigglesworth, 1 Titi Lamositele, 2 Jamie George, 3 Vincent Koch, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Will Skelton, 6 Mike Rhodes, 7 Calum Clark, 8 Jackson Wray.

Replacements: 16 Tom Woolstencroft, 17 Ralph Adams-Hale, 18 Juan Figallo, 19 Nick Isiekwe, 20 Dom Day, 21 Ben Earl, 22 Ben Spencer, 23 Nick Tompkins.

Wasps: 15 Wille Le Roux, 14 Ross Neal, 13 Elliot Daly (c), 12 Michael Le Bourgeois, 11 Michele Campagnaro, 10 Lima Sopoaga, 9 Craig Hampson, 1 Ben Harris, 2 Antonio Harris, 3 Kieran Brookes, 4 Will Rowlands, 5 Kearnan Myall, 6 Brad Shields, 7 Nizaam Carr, 8 Nathan Hughes.

Replacements: 16 Gabriel Oghre, 17 Zurabi Zhvania, 18 Mike Daniels, 19 Charlie Matthews, 20 Ben Morris, 21 Will Porter, 22 Billy Searle, 23 Juan de Jongh.

Bath v Sale Sharks (Sunday, 3pm)

England wing Joe Cokanasiga is straight back into club action following his successful autumn campaign, while Bath also welcome back forwards Charlie Ewels, Sam Underhill and Francois Louw. No 8 Zach Mercer, meanwhile, makes his 50th first-team appearance.

Joe Cokanasiga returns to the Bath starting line-up after making his England debut during the autumn

Chris Ashton has recovered from a calf muscle injury and makes his Premiership debut in Sale colours, lining up at full-back, with Denny Solomona and Byron McGuigan on the wings. Josh Beaumont, meanwhile, makes his 100th Sale appearance in a team captained by flanker Jono Ross.

Bath: 15 Ruaridh McConnochie, 14 Semesa Rokoduguni, 13 Jackson Willison, 12 Max Wright, 11 Joe Cokanasiga, 10 Freddie Burns, 9 Kahn Fotuali'i, 1 Nathan Catt, 2 Jack Walker, 3 Henry Thomas, 4 Elliott Stooke, 5 Charlie Ewels (c), 6 Francois Louw, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Zach Mercer.

Replacements: 16 Ross Batty, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Max Lahiff, 19 Matt Garvey, 20 Tom Ellis, 21 Will Chudley, 22 James Wilson, 23 Cooper Vuna.

Sale Sharks: 15 Chris Ashton: 14 Denny Solomona, 13 Sam James, 12 James O'Connor, 11 Byron McGuigan: 10 Rob du Preez, 9 Faf de Klerk: 1 Ross Harrison, 2 Rob Webber, 3 WillGriff John, 4 Josh Beaumont, 5 James Phillips, 6 Jono Ross (c), 7 Ben Curry, 8 Jean-Luc du Preez.

Replacements: 16 Curtis Langdon, 17 Tom Bristow, 18 James Jones, 19 Andrei Ostrikov, 20 Bryn Evans, 21 Will Cliff, 22 Luke James, 23 Josh Strauss.