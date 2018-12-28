Gallagher Premiership team news

Matt Garvey will start in the second row for Bath against Leicester on Sunday

All the team news ahead of the final weekend of Gallagher Premiership action in 2018...

Gloucester vs Sale Sharks (Saturday, 3pm)

Henry Trinder comes in at outside centre for Gloucester, with Billy Twelvetrees switching to inside centre and Tom Hudson to full-back. Matt Banahan will play on the left wing and captain Willi Heinz returns at scrum-half. Tighthead prop Fraser Balmain and flanker Jaco Kriel also return.

Sale have no fresh injuries and coach Steve Diamond has named an unchanged side following victory over Bristol.

Gloucester's Matt Banahan starts on the left wing for the visit of Sale

Gloucester: 15 Tom Hudson, 14 Charlie Sharples, 13 Henry Trinder, 12 Billy Twelvetrees, 11 Matt Banahan, 10 Owen Williams, 9 Willi Heinz (c), 1 Josh Hohneck, 2 Jaco Visagie, 3 Fraser Balmain, 4 Ed Slater, 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Lewis Ludlow, 7 Jaco Kriel, 8 Ben Morgan.

Replacements: Henry Walker, 17 Paddy McAllister, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Tom Savage, 20 Gareth Evans, 21 Freddie Clarke, 22 Callum Braley, 23, Henry Purdy.

Sale Sharks: 15 Chris Ashton, 14 Denny Solomona, 13 Sam James, 12 James O'Connor, 11 Byron McGuigan, 10 Rob du Preez, 9 Faf de Klerk, 1 Ross Harrison, 2 Rob Webber, 3 WillGriff John, 4 Josh Beaumont, 5 James Phillips, 6 Jono Ross (c), 7 Tom Curry, 8 Jean-Luc du Preez.

Replacements: 16 Curtis Langdon, 17 Tom Bristow, 18 Joe Jones, 19 Bryn Evans, 20 Josh Strauss, 21 Will Cliff, 22 Luke James, 23 Ben Curry.

Saracens vs Worcester Warriors (Saturday, 3pm)

Saracens are without captain Brad Barritt following a head knock so Owen Farrell takes over as skipper. Alex Lozowski starts at inside centre with Nick Tompkins at 13. Sean Maitland returns on the wing and Will Skelton comes back into the second row. Billy Vunipola, Liam Williams, Maro Itoje, Jackson Wray, Richard Wigglesworth and Mike Rhodes are all out.

England centre Ben Te'o will make his first start of the season for Worcester, who are without centre Ryan Mills (wrist). Perry Humphreys, Gareth Milasinovich and Ted Hill replace Josh Adams, Nick Schonert and Marco Mama.

Ben Te'o makes his first Premiership start of the season this weekend

Saracens: 15 Alex Goode, 14 Sean Maitland, 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Alex Lozowski, 11 Alex Lewington, 10 Owen Farrell (c), 9 Ben Spencer, 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Vincent Koch, 4 Will Skelton, 5 George Kruis, 6 Nick Isiekwe, 7 Calum Clark, 8 Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16 Tom Woolstencroft, 17 Richard Barrington, 18 Christian Judge, 19 Dom Day, 20 Schalk Burger, 21 Tom Whiteley, 22 Marcelo Bosch, 23 David Strettle.

Worcester Warriors: 15 Chris Pennell, 14 Bryce Heem, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Ben Te'o, 11 Perry Humphreys, 10 Duncan Weir, 9 Francois Hougaard, 1 Callum Black, 2 Jack Singleton, 3 Gareth Milasinovich, 4 Anton Bresler, 5 Michael Fatialofa, 6 Ted Hill, 7 Sam Lewis, 8 GJ van Velze (c).

Replacements: 16 Joe Taufete'e, 17 Ethan Waller, 18 Simon Kerrod, 19 Pierce Phillips, 20 Matt Cox, 21 Jonny Arr, 22 Ollie Lawrence, 23 Scott van Breda.

Harlequins vs Wasps (Saturday, 4pm)

Danny Care returns after a three-game absence for Harlequins to play in the halves alongside Marcus Smith. Francis Saili will play at inside centre while Ben Glynn comes into the second row for Big Game 11 at Twickenham.

Wasps are without Ross Neal (hip), Ashley Johnson (abdominal), Joe Launchbury (neck), James Gaskell (back/hamstring) and Kieran Brookes (ankle) through injury, while Nathan Hughes is unavailable after a family bereavement. Michele Campagnaro will make his first start at outside centre and half-back Dan Robson makes his first start since suffering an ankle injury in October.

Danny Care will wear the No 9 jersey for Harlequins against Wasps

Harlequins: 15 Mike Brown, 14 Nathan Earle, 13 Joe Marchant, 12 Francis Saili, 11 Cadan Murley, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Danny Care, 1 Joe Marler, 2 Dave Ward, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Matt Symons, 5 Ben Glynn, 6 Alex Dombrandt, 7 Jack Clifford, 8 James Chisholm (c).

Replacements: 16 Max Crumpton, 17 Nick Auterac, 18 Will Collier, 19 George Merrick, 20 Renaldo Bothma, 21 Charlie Mulchrone, 22 James Lang, 23 Gabriel Ibitoye.

Wasps: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Josh Bassett, 13 Michele Campagnaro, 12 Michael le Bourgeois, 11 Elliot Daly, 10 Lima Sopoaga, 9 Dan Robson, 1 Ben Harris, 2 Tom Cruse, 3 Jake Cooper-Woolley, 4 Will Rowlands, 5 Kearnan Myall, 6 Brad Shields (c), 7 Thomas Young, 8 Nizaam Carr.

Replacements: 16 Antonio Harris, 17 Zurabi Zhvania, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Charlie Matthews, 20 Ben Morris, 21 Craig Hampson, 22 Billy Searle, 23 Juan de Jongh.

Bath vs Leicester Tigers (Sunday, 3pm)

Bath make one change with Matt Garvey returning to the starting line-up alongside Elliott Stooke in the second row.

Leicester are forced to make changes up front with Guy Thompson and Will Spencer ruled out with knocks. Brendon O'Connor and Graham Kitchener come in. Jake Kerr will also start at hooker with Tatafu Polota-Nau dropping to the bench.

Graham Kitchener lines up alongside Harry Wells in the Leicester second row

Bath: 15 James Wilson, 14 Semesa Rokoduguni, 13 Max Wright, 12 Jamie Roberts, 11 Ruaridh McConnochie, 10 Freddie Burns, 9 Will Chudley (cc), 1 Nathan Catt, 2 Tom Dunn, 3 Henry Thomas, 4 Matt Garvey (c), 5 Elliott Stooke, 6 Tom Ellis, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Francois Louw.

Replacements: 16 Ross Batty, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Max Lahiff, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Zach Mercer, 21 Max Green, 22 Rhys Priestland, 23 Cooper Vuna.

Leicester Tigers: 15 George Worth, 14 Jonah Holmes, 13 Manu Tuilagi, 12 Matt Toomua, 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford (c), 9 Ben Youngs, 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jake Kerr, 3 Dan Cole, 4 Harry Wells, 5 Graham Kitchener, 6 Mike Fitzgerald, 7 Brendon O'Connor, 8 Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: 16 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17 Campese Ma'afu, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Mike Williams, 20 Will Evans, 21 Ben White, 22 Gareth Owen, 23 Jordan Olowofela.

Bristol Bears vs Newcastle Falcons (Sunday, 3pm)

Wing Tom Pincus will make his first Premiership start for Bristol with Alapati Leiua (ankle) ruled out. Dan Thomas and Jordan Crane come into the back row. Will Capon (shoulder), Shaun Malton (groin), Joe Latta (eye), Sam Jeffries (back), Joe Batley (ankle), Jack Lam (rib), Aaron Chapman (ankle) and Ryan Edwards (Achilles) are unavailable.

Newcastle welcome back captain Will Welch after almost three months out with an ankle injury. Callum Chick, Sami Mavinga and George McGuigan also come in up front, while scrum-half Michael Young and winger Adam Radwan are brought in among the backs. Sam Lockwood, Mark Wilson and Alex Tait are all out.

Tom Pincus starts on the wing for Bristol Bears against Newcastle Falcons

Bristol Bears: 15 Charles Piutau, 14 Luke Morahan, 13 Will Hurrell, 12 Siale Piutau (cc), 11 Tom Pincus, 10 Ian Madigan, 9 Harry Randall, 1 Yann Thomas, 2 Harry Thacker, 3 John Afoa, 4 Chris Vui, 5 Aly Muldowney, 6 Steve Luatua, 7 Dan Thomas, 8 Jordan Crane (cc).

Replacements: 16 Nick Fenton-Wells, 17 Jake Woolmore, 18 Lewis Thiede, 19 Ed Holmes, 20 George Smith, 21 Andy Uren, 22 Callum Sheedy, 23 Piers O'Conor.

Newcastle Falcons: 15 Simon Hammersley, 14 Vereniki Goneva, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Josh Matavesi, 11 Adam Radwan, 10 Toby Flood, 9 Michael Young, 1 Sami Mavinga, 2 George McGuigan, 3 Logovi'i Mulipola, 4 Calum Green, 5 Tevita Cavubati, 6 Will Welch (c), 7 John Hardie, 8 Callum Chick.

Replacements: 16 Kyle Cooper, 17 Adam Brocklebank, 18 David Wilson, 19 Andrew Davidson, 20 Gary Graham, 21 Sonatane Takulua, 22 Brett Connon, 23 Tom Arscott.