Gallagher Premiership team news

Mike Brown will break Harlequins' appearance record on Saturday

Team news for all of Saturday and Sunday's games as the Gallagher Premiership gets underway in 2019...

Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears (Saturday, 3pm)

Forwards Luke Cowan-Dickie, Dave Dennis and Jonny Hill all return to the Exeter starting line-up, while England centre Henry Slade also features, along with full-back Phil Dollman. England wing Jack Nowell, meanwhile, is poised to return from injury in Exeter Braves' Premiership Rugby Shield clash with Gloucester this weekend.

Henry Slade starts in the Exeter Chiefs' midfield

Hooker Tom Lindsay will make his first Premiership start for Bristol, featuring among six changes from the side that beat Newcastle last Sunday. All the switches are up-front, with head coach Pat Lam also calling up Jake Woolmore, Lewis Thiede, Ed Holmes, Joe Joyce and Jack Lam.

Exeter Chiefs: 15 Phil Dollman, 14 Santiago Cordero, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ian Whitten, 11 Tom O'Flaherty, 10 Gareth Steenson (c), 9 Jack Maunder, 1 Ben Moon, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Harry Williams, 4 Dave Dennis, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Sam Skinner, 7 Sean Lonsdale, 8 Matt Kvesic.

Replacements: 16 Jack Yeandle, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Tomas Francis, 19 Mitch Lees, 20 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 21 Nic White, 22 Joe Simmonds, 23 Ollie Devoto.

Bristol Bears: 15 Charles Piutau; 14 Luke Morahan, 13 Will Hurrell, 12 Siale Piutau (cc), 11 Tom Pincus; 10 Ian Madigan 9 Harry Randall, 1 Jake Woolmore, 2 Tom Lindsay, 3 Lewis Thiede, 4 Ed Holmes, 5 Joe Joyce, 6 Chris Vui, 7 Jack Lam, 8 Jordan Crane (cc).

Replacements: 16 Harry Thacker, 17 Yann Thomas, 18 John Afoa, 19 George Smith, 20 Dan Thomas, 21 Andy Uren, 22 Callum Sheedy, 23 Piers O'Conor.

Leicester Tigers v Gloucester (Saturday, 3pm)

Forwards Will Evans and Mike Williams return to action for Leicester, with both players lining up in the back row and Mike Fitzgerald moving to lock duties alongside Graham Kitchener. Behind the scrum, Jordan Olowofela starts on the wing and Jonah Holmes reverts to full-back, with Kyle Eastmond beginning his comeback after suspension on the bench.

Kyle Eastmond is on the bench for Leicester Tigers

No 8 Ben Morgan will captain a Gloucester side showing six changes following last weekend's home defeat against Sale Sharks. Wing Ollie Thorley and centre Mark Atkinson both return from injury, with Callum Braley replacing scrum-half Willi Heinz and forwards Gerbrandt Grobler, Freddie Clarke and Gareth Evans also starting.

Leicester Tigers: 15 Jonah Holmes, 14 Jonny May, 13 Manu Tuilagi, 12 Matt Toomua, 11 Jordan Olowofela, 10 George Ford (c), 9 Ben Youngs, 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 3 Dan Cole, 4 Mike Fitzgerald, 5 Graham Kitchener, 6 Mike Williams, 7 Will Evans, 8 Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: 16 Jake Kerr, 17 Greg Bateman, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Harry Wells, 20 Brendon O'Connor, 21 Ben White, 22 Kyle Eastmond, 23 George Worth.

Gloucester: 15 Tom Hudson, 14 Charlie Sharples, 13 Billy Twelvetrees, 12 Mark Atkinson, 11 Ollie Thorley, 10. Owen Williams, 9 Callum Braley, 1 Josh Hohneck, 2 Jaco Visagie, 3 Fraser Balmain, 4 Gerbrandt Grobler, 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Freddie Clarke, 7 Gareth Evans, 8 Ben Morgan (c).

Replacements: 16 Henry Walker, 17 Paddy McAllister, 18 Ciaran Knight, 19 Ed Slater, 20 Lewis Ludlow, 21 Ben Vellacott, 22 Henry Trinder, 23 Matt Banahan.

Newcastle Falcons v Harlequins (Saturday, 3pm)

Fly-half Toby Flood and flanker John Hardie are both sidelined after suffering head knocks, so Brett Connon starts in the No 10 shirt and Gary Graham packs down in the back row. Elsewhere, lock Will Witty returns from injury for his first appearance since October, while Tom Arscott, Trevor Davison and Kyle Cooper also feature.

Gary Graham comes into the Newcastle Falcons side for John Hardie

England international full-back Mike Brown will break Quins' all-time appearance record when he runs out for the 308th time this weekend, surpassing Grahame Murray's mark set in 1973. Changes see a start for wing Gabriel Ibitoye and flanker Semi Kunatani gaining a back-row place, with scrum-half Danny Care captaining the team.

Newcastle Falcons: 15 Simon Hammersley, 14 Vereniki Goneva, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Josh Matavesi, 11 Tom Arscott, 10 Brett Connon, 9 Michael Young, 1 Trevor Davison, 2 Kyle Cooper, 3 Logovi'i Mulipola, 4 Calum Green, 5 Will Witty, 6 Will Welch (c), 7 Gary Graham, 8 Callum Chick.

Replacements: 16 Santiago Socino, 17 Adam Brocklebank, 18 David Wilson, 19 Andrew Davidson, 20 Ryan Burrows, 21 Sonatane Takulua, 22 Tim Swiel, 23 Pedro Bettencourt.

Harlequins: 15 Mike Brown, 14 Nathan Earle, 13 Joe Marchant, 12 Francis Saili, 11 Gabriel Ibitoye, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Danny Care (c), 1 Joe Marler, 2 Max Crumpton, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Matt Symons, 5 Ben Glynn, 6 Semi Kunatani, 7 Jack Clifford, 8 Alex Dombrandt.

Replacements: 16 Elia Elia, 17 Nick Auterac, 18 Will Collier, 19 George Merrick, 20 Renaldo Bothma, 21 Charlie Mulchrone, 22 James Lang, 23 Aaron Morris.

Worcester Warriors v Bath (Saturday, 3pm)

Prop Nick Schonert and lock Michael Fatialofa both return to the Worcester line-up after missing last week's defeat against Northampton due to injury and illness. Elsewhere, England centre Ben Te'o partners Francois Venter in midfield, with Ryan Mills, who has recovered from a wrist injury, on the bench.

Zach Mercer will wear the No 8 jersey for Bath

Bath show five changes from the side that accounted for Leicester last time out. Forwards Jacques van Rooyen, Dave Attwood, Charlie Ewels and Zach Mercer all start, together with wing Cooper Vuna opposing his former club. Scrum-half Will Chudley captains the side.

Worcester Warriors: 15 Chris Pennell, 14 Bryce Heem, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Ben Te'o, 11 Perry Humphreys, 10 Duncan Weir, 9 Francois Hougaard, 1 Callum Black, 2 Jack Singleton, 3 Nick Schonert, 4 Anton Bresler, 5 Michael Fatialofa, 6 Ted Hill, 7 Sam Lewis, 8 GJ van Velze (c).

Replacements: 16 Joe Taufete'e, 17 Ethan Waller, 18 Gareth Milasinovich, 19 Pierce Phillips, 20 Darren Barry, 21 Marco Mama, 22 Jonny Arr, 23 Ryan Mills.

Bath: 15 James Wilson, 14 Semesa Rokoduguni, 13 Max Wright, 12 Jamie Roberts, 11 Cooper Vuna, 10 Freddie Burns, 9 Will Chudley (c), 1 Jacques van Rooyen, 2 Tom Dunn, 3 Henry Thomas, 4 Charlie Ewels, 5 Dave Attwood, 6 Tom Ellis, 7 Francois Louw, 8 Zach Mercer.

Replacements: 16 Ross Batty, 17 Lucas Noguera, 18 Max Lahiff, 19 Elliott Stooke, 20 Josh Bayliss, 21 Max Green, 22 Rhys Priestland, 23 Aled Brew.

Wasps v Northampton Saints (Sunday, 3pm)

England lock Joe Launchbury makes his return for Wasps after being sidelined since September due to knee and neck problems, while centre Juan de Jongh is also back in the starting XV and No 8 Nathan Hughes features in the match-day 23 after missing last weekend's game against Harlequins due to a family bereavement.

Wasps' Joe Launchbury makes his return from injury this weekend

England co-captain Dylan Hartley, who missed the victory over Worcester seven days ago because of a knee injury, remains sidelined, with Saints' changes from that game including starts for props Francois van Wyk and Ehren Painter, while centre Fraser Dingwall takes over from an injured Piers Francis.

Wasps: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Josh Bassett, 13 Michele Campagnaro, 12 Juan de Jongh, 11 Elliot Daly, 10 Lima Sopoaga, 9 Dan Robson, 1 Zurabi Zhvania, 2 Tom Cruse, 3 Jake Cooper-Woolley, 4 Joe Launchbury (c), 5 Will Rowlands, 6 Brad Shields, 7 Thomas Young, 8 Nizaam Carr.

Replacements: 16 Antonio Harris, 17 Ben Harris, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Kearnan Myall, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Craig Hampson, 22 Billy Searle, 23 Gaby Lovobalavu.

Northampton Saints: 15 Ahsee Tuala, 14 Tom Collins, 13 Fraser Dingwall, 12 Luther Burrell, 11 Taqele Naiyaravoro, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Cobus Reinach, 1 Francois van Wyk, 2 Reece Marshall, 3 Ehren Painter, 4 David Ribbans, 5 Courtney Lawes, 6 Tom Wood (c), 7 Lewis Ludlam, 8 Teimana Harrison.

Replacements: 16 James Fish, 17 Alex Waller, 18 Ben Franks, 19 Api Ratuniyarawa, 20 Heinrich Brüssow, 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 James Grayson, 23 Andrew Kellaway.