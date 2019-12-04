Charles Piutau signs new two-year Bristol Bears contract

Charles Piutau has extended his Bristol Bears contract until 2022

Bristol back Charles Piutau has signed a new two-year deal at the club, following the arrival of Fiji star Semi Radradra.

Piutau, one of the most exciting backs in world rugby, has extended his stay at Ashton Gate until 2022.

The 28-year-old former New Zealand All Black scored six tries in 11 Gallagher Premiership appearances last season.

Bristol rugby director Pat Lam said: "Charles is an outstanding team man and a world-class talent.

"He has the ability to create opportunities out of nothing for the team, so we are delighted that he has committed to the Bears and our vision.

Piutau has helped guide Bristol to second in the Premiership

"He brings an invaluable attacking threat, but also a calm head and a wealth of experience.

"His game-understanding and leadership at the back brings a lot of comfort to his team-mates, and it has allowed a lot of the young players around him to flourish.

"To be able to select a Bristol back-line next season that will combine world-class talent such as Charles Piutau, Semi Radradra and Luke Morahan - alongside a host of young English talent - shows the exciting direction and growth that we are showing as a team."

Bristol are currently second in the Premiership, two points behind Northampton.