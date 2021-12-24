Gallagher Premiership: Boxing Day and December 27 fixtures to go ahead after 34 positive Covid-19 tests announced

The Leicester Tigers will bid to make it 10 wins from 10 games against Bristol on Boxing Day

The Boxing Day programme in the Gallagher Premiership is set to go ahead as scheduled despite nine clubs reporting a total of 34 positive Covid-19 results in the latest set of lateral flow and PCR tests.

The league confirmed on Christmas Eve that, despite a significant rise in tests undertaken, numbers had actually dropped with 28 players and six members of staff testing positive.

Those numbers were down from 47 players and seven members of staff - again from nine different clubs - across the period from December 10-16.

Week 11's fixtures include unbeaten league leaders Leicester Tigers travelling to the Bristol Bears while their closest chasers Saracens host Worcester, with five games taking place on Boxing Day and Harlequins hosting Northampton on Monday.

A Premiership Rugby statement read: "In consultation with the Professional Game Board, this week we undertook more than 4,600 COVID-19 tests across our Gallagher Premiership Rugby clubs.

"We would like to thank the medical staff, management and players at all our clubs for their support and co-operation with our comprehensive testing programme, not just this week but across the last 12 months.

"From Friday, 17 December to Thursday 24 December inclusive there were 4,626 lateral flow and PCR tests taken by our players and management as part of the COVID-19 screening programme.

"Of those who were tested 28 players and six members of staff - from nine different clubs - tested positive.

"Our clubs will continue to test on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day ahead of the matches on Boxing Day and 27 December, but as it stands all six matches in Gallagher Premiership Rugby Round 11 go ahead as scheduled.

"Those who do test positive and their close contacts are isolated and assessed in line with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) agreed guidelines."