Worcester Warriors' Premiership games against Gloucester and Harlequins cancelled | Four players exit on loan

Worcester Warriors' fixtures against Gloucester and Harlequins have been cancelled as four players head to Bath on loan.

The news comes amidst the club's financial struggles, in which debts total more than £25m, including at least £6m in unpaid tax.

The club failed to meet a Rugby Football Union deadline last Monday, requesting proof of insurance cover and funding for the club's monthly payroll, which resulted in them being suspended from all competitions.

Premiership Rugby announced on Monday morning that their upcoming ties have now been cancelled.

"Premiership Rugby can confirm that Worcester Warriors' Gallagher Premiership Rugby matches against Gloucester Rugby and Harlequins have been cancelled," read a statement.

"This follows the RFU's decision to suspend Worcester Warriors from all competitions. The RFU confirmed last Monday that the owners of Worcester Warriors failed to meet the RFU's deadline to evidence insurance cover, availability of funds to meet the monthly payroll, and a credible plan to take the club forward. The RFU, therefore, suspended Worcester Warriors from all competitions, including Gallagher Premiership Rugby, Allianz Premier 15s, and Allianz Cup with immediate effect.

"A panel will be convened in due course to decide the result - and points allocation - of these two matches."

Worcester Warriors' woes: A timeline August 17 Worcester are issued a winding-up notice by HM Revenue and Customs due to an outstanding tax amount. August 31 The Warriors cancel pre-season match with Glasgow due to players and staff being unpaid. September 1 Players are promised they will be paid for August and the club look set to play London Irish in their season opener. September 2 Social media campaign launches in which players and management call for the club to be saved with the message TOGETHER #Worcester. September 5 Four Worcestershire MPs, Robin Walker, Harriett Baldwin, Rachel Maclean and Mark Garnier, call for the club to be placed into administration provoking outcry from fans. September 10 Worcester lose 45-14 against London Irish in season opener. September 13 It is announced that Worcester co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham have agreed terms with an unnamed buyer. September 15 Worcester are forced to release a statement that they have not been placed into administration after a letter circulates from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport suggesting they have. On the same day, it is announced by the RFU that the Warriors will be suspended from all competitions unless they are shown safety certification to host matches at Sixways by September 16. September 16 Worcester staff speak out on the turmoil facing the club and call for a change in ownership. September 18 Worcester play Exeter in their second match of the season and lose 36-21. September 21 The RFU set further criteria for the Warriors to compete in the Premiership and give the club till 5pm on September 26 to provide evidence of the necessary insurance cover, the ability to meet the payroll and a "meaningful plan" to get out of the current crisis. They also only have until 12pm on Thursday to prove that they are able to host Saturday's match against Newcastle. September 24 The fixture against Newcastle goes ahead and Worcester win 39-5. September 26 Worcester are suspended from all competitions after failing to meet the deadline set by the RFU. Their next fixture against Gloucester is cancelled. September 30 PA News Agency reports players and staff did not get paid. October 3 Premiership Rugby confirms fixtures against Gloucester and Harlequins are cancelled.

Four players head to Bath on loan | Players set to be released from contracts

Bath are set to sign four players on loan from financially troubled Worcester, with England centre Ollie Lawrence, flanker Ted Hill plus forwards Fergus Lee-Warner and Valery Morozov leaving the troubled club.

Hill has not represented Worcester this season due to a hamstring injury but Lawrence and Lee-Warner have played in all of the Warriors' fixtures so far this season, Morozov playing in the first two.

Warriors director of coaching Steve Diamond said on Sunday that all four "go with our best wishes and that hopefully they will come home".

They become the first players to leave the club as the rest of the squad wait to see if they will be released from their contracts on Wednesday when a winding-up order issued by HM Revenue and Customs is heard in the high court.

Player contracts and those of some club staff are held by a company called WRFC Players Ltd, which is not in administration and is the subject of HMRC's action.

It is a subsidiary company of WRFC Trading Ltd, for which administrators Begbies Traynor are seeking a buyer.

Two consortiums, one involving former Worcester chief executive Jim O'Toole, are understood to have expressed interest in buying the club out of administration.

All Warriors players and staff were due to be paid on Friday, but the PA news agency reported that did not happen, meaning they are entitled to start looking elsewhere for employment.

For anyone wishing to leave, a 14-day notice period before becoming a free agent must be served.

But if WRFC Players Ltd is liquidated, Worcester would automatically have no contracted players or staff, effectively seeing them become unemployed, and leaving Warriors with seemingly no option but to drop out of English rugby's top division.

Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham, who own WRFC Players Ltd, could request an extension of the winding-up order of up to 14 days, therefore offering a chance for prospective club buyers to retain staff.