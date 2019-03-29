Edinburgh vs Munster preview: Richard Cockerill tells players to grasp opportunity

The battle at No 8 between Bill Mata and CJ Stander could decide the outcome

Munster have the pedigree but Edinburgh have the momentum as the two sides prepare to face off in the Champions Cup quarter-finals on Saturday (kick-off: 12.45pm).

Edinburgh warmed up with a morale-boosting 28-11 win over 2018 European Champions Cup winners Leinster last Friday, with the Pool 5 winners scoring four tries against the depleted Irish side.

WP Nel, Ross Ford and Viliame Mata scores were added to by a penalty try, as a bonus-point win kept their Pro 14 play-off hopes alive.

Richard Cockerill's men moved up to fourth, two points from the play-offs, and he now turns his attention to completing a double over two Irish provinces in successive weeks.

Thoughts of reaching the latter stages, and leapfrogging Conference B rivals Scarlets, will be put on hold this weekend as Edinburgh seek to continue their return to form at home to Munster.

Edinburgh have been boosted by the contract extension of Hamish Watson

The two-time champions are second behind Glasgow Warriors in Guinness PRO14 Conference A, but they will be mindful of an upset with ticket sales having already soared past 34,000 for the eagerly anticipated last-eight tie.

Cockerill has warned his players to not allow the showpiece event to get the better of them.

"It's not about having a day out, it's about doing ourselves justice," he said.

"Everybody keeps telling me it's going to be a great occasion, I don't want it to be a great occasion I want it to be a great game and I want us to win.

Richard Cockerill faced Munster several times in the Champions Cup during his time at Leicester

"These are the games you want to play in, these are the games you learn about the men you coach, and the people you work with."

The return from injury of John Barclay, following a 10-month layoff, will resurrect hope of a repeat of the seven-match winning run across all competitions witnessed through December and January.

The Scottish side had to demonstrate patience to establish a lead against Leinster before seeing the game out with relative ease, and a similar approach will be needed this weekend.

Munster would likely capitalise on the extra man if there is a repeat of Fraser McKenzie's dangerous ruck clearance which led to a yellow card, and the Irish side finalised their quarter-final preparations with a 31-12 bonus-point win over Zebre at Thomond Park.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan know his side must be mentally prepared

It was seven years ago when Edinburgh beat French giants Toulouse 19-14 in front of almost 38,000 at Murrayfield. This was only one of three occasions prior to his year that one of Scotland's clubs have reached the knockout stages of European competition.

But Cockerill's side are joined by Glasgow, who face a tough trip to Saracens, underlining the sense of progress being made in rugby north of the border.

After a difficult international run with Ireland, Conor Murray returns to the fray for is province for the first time since January, and Munster head coach Johann van Graan is expecting him to feel refreshed following some time out.

"I met up with Conor a week ago and went through his game," said Van Graan.

Conor Murray is back for Munster following Ireland's Six Nations campaign

"He'll be the first to say he wants to improve every single week. He took a mental break and was really refreshed when he walked in here this morning and he's really looking forward to the challenge.

"We've got a good kicking game and he's a central figure in that. It's about getting the plans in place, getting individual plans in place and then going out onto the pitch and train it.

"I've said it before he's a world-class player and he'll come around and I am sure play very well on Saturday afternoon.

"I don't read all the criticism and all the positives. All I know is that Conor is a world-class player. He wants to be the best in the business and he'll work every single day as much as he can to be at his best on Saturday afternoon."

Team news

Barclay has retained his place in the back-row having come through his debut in the Leinster win unscathed and holding a man of the match award. He partners Hamish Watson and Fijian Bill Mata in a menacing looking loose forward trio.

Elsewhere for the home side, Damien Hoyland is named on the wing alongside the club's top try-scorer Duhan van der Merwe, with Scotland international Darcy Graham shifting to full-back.

John Barclay is ready to kick-start his Edinburgh career after a 10-month layoff

Chris Dean returns to the midfield and is partnered by James Johnstone, while scrum-half Henry Pyrgos and Jaco van der Walt continue at half-back.

Van Graan has made 11 changes to his Munster side and is able to call upon Joey Carbery at out-half, who has not featured for six weeks since injuring a hamstring at Murrayfield when setting up Keith Earls for Ireland's match-winning try against Scotland.

Centre Chris Farrell came through his 35-minute cameo in the victory over Zebre and is named to start, while back-row Jack O'Donoghue will make his first Champions Cup start of the season at openside.

Tyler Bleyendaal and Alby Mathewson are named as half-back replacements, with Brian Scott (foot), James Cronin (leg) and Tommy O'Donnell (shoulder) are the only long-term absentees.

Edinburgh: 15 Darcy Graham, 14 Damien Hoyland, 13 James Johnstone, 12 Chris Dean, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Jaco van der Walt, 9 Henry Pyrgos; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Stuart McInally (c), 3 WP Nel, 4 Ben Toolis, 5 Grant Gilchrist, 6 John Barclay, 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Viliame Mata

Replacements: 16 Ross Ford, 17 Allan Dell, 18 Simon Berghan, 19 Magnus Bradbury, 20 Jamie Ritchie, 21 Charlie Shiel, 22 Simon Hickey, 23 Mark Bennett

Munster: 15 Mike Haley, 14 Andrew Conway, 13 Chris Farrell, 12 Rory Scannell, 11 Keith Earls, 10 Joey Carbery, 9 Conor Murray; 1 Dave Kilcoyne, 2 Niall Scannell, 3 John Ryan, 4 Jean Kleyn, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 6 Peter O'Mahony (c), 7 Jack O'Donoghue, 8 CJ Stander.

Replacements: 16 Rhys Marshall, 17 Jeremy Loughman, 18 Stephen Archer, 19 Billy Holland, 20 Arno Botha, 21 Alby Mathewson, 22 Tyler Bleyendaal, 23 Dan Goggin.