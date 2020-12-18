Scarlets awarded Champions Cup victory after Toulon opt not to play due to coronavirus concerns

Scarlets were due to play against Toulon in the second round of the Champions Cup on Friday

Scarlets have been awarded a 28-0 victory after Toulon opted not to play Friday's Champions Cup match amid coronavirus concerns.

The Scarlets players were going through a workout on the pitch at Parc y Scarlets 75 minutes before kick-off, but Toulon had not arrived at the stadium, and the Top 14 club said in a statement: "Rugby Club Toulonnais learned this Thursday, December 17, that at least one player from the Scarlets team had tested positive earlier this week for Covid-19.

"Following this, the Bath Rugby club, which had faced the Scarlets last weekend, were forced to forfeit the second day of the Champions Cup (against La Rochelle) because 12 players in their squad had been in 'close contact' with this Welsh player.

"Despite this eminently delicate context, the EPCR, with the approval of the Welsh Rugby Union, wished to maintain the Scarlets-Toulon match."

Toulon refused to play the game due to their concerns

The statement went on to say that club president Bernard Lemaitre had spoken with EPCR director general Vincent Gaillard to reiterate they felt the "sanitary conditions" had not been sufficiently met for the fixture to go ahead.

"The EPCR nevertheless upheld its decision," the statement continued. "Faced with this state of affairs, Rugby Club Toulonnais, although aware of the serious consequences, decided not to play this meeting as planned this evening."

EPCR soon confirmed that the game had been postponed, adding that a medical risk assessment committee was "satisfied that the risk of further transmission had been contained before recommending that the match could go ahead safely".

The sporting body then released a further statement on Saturday, which said that Toulon had been offered to play the game at a later date, and since they refused, Scarlets have been awarded the points.

"EPCR would like to emphasise that blame was not considered as a factor during the deliberations, and the committee's decisions were made with a view to facilitating the completion of this season's Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup in unprecedented circumstances," the tournament organisers said.