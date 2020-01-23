Finn Russell leaves Scotland camp ahead of Six Nations after being disciplined
Last Updated: 23/01/20 1:21pm
Finn Russell has left the Scotland training camp ahead of the Six Nations after being disciplined for "a breach of team protocol".
The Racing 92 stand-off will not play in Scotland's opener against Ireland on February 1 and his involvement in the rest of the tournament appears in doubt.
A Scotland team spokesperson said: "Stand-off Finn Russell will play no further part in preparations for Scotland's Six Nations opener against Ireland, having been disciplined for a breach of team protocol during the week's camp in Edinburgh. He has returned to his club."
Russell is just one international appearance away from his 50th Scotland cap.
The 27-year-old played under Gregor Townsend for Glasgow Warriors before the latter left Warriors to become Scotland head coach in 2017.