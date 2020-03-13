Coronavirus: Wales vs Scotland in Six Nations to go ahead

The match at the Principality Stadium will go ahead as planned

Wales' Six Nations clash against Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday will go ahead this weekend, despite coronavirus fears.

Despite sporting cancellations across the UK, the Welsh Rugby Union has confirmed that the game at the Principality Stadium will proceed as planned.

"WRU representatives have been in dialogue with Welsh Assembly Government minister for Health and Social Services Vaughan Gething, who provided much-needed clarity on the Cobra meeting held yesterday," a statement from Welsh Rugby Union confirms.

"Throughout the WRU Board have followed the scientific advice of government, Public Health Wales and medical experts and determined that any game would be held or postponed based on that advice.

"Enhanced facilities for hand washing and sanitisation will be available at the stadium and there are measures in place to manage any issues with attendees on the day. In addition, supporters are urged to follow the advice that is widely available on government websites in relation to the virus."

Three Six Nations fixtures have been postponed due to the threats of coronavirus - including Italy vs England and France vs Ireland - with Wales' tie with Scotland the only one to go ahead.

