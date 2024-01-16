Jamie George: Hooker set to be named England captain in place of Owen Farrell for Six Nations

Jamie George is set to be named England captain when head coach Steve Borthwick announces his squad for this year’s Six Nations on Wednesday.

Borthwick has been considering who will serve as skipper for this year's tournament, which starts for England away to Italy on February 3, after Owen Farrell announced his decision to take a break from international rugby union for mental health reasons.

Maro Itoje and Ellis Genge, who is racing to be fit for the opening match in Rome after suffering a hamstring injury last month, had been tipped to be in contention to succeed Farrell, but hooker George is expected to be confirmed in the job when England's 36-player squad is announced.

"I'm hugely flattered to be in the conversation," George said recently when asked about being among those to potentially take over the national team captaincy from his Saracens clubmate Farrell.

"Obviously I've played with Owen my entire life, so captaincy is something that has always fallen to him and rightly so because he's incredible. But to be in the conversation, that would be something that I'd be hugely honoured to do if I was asked.

"If I was asked, I do feel like I have led teams before, obviously I have done it with the Lions so it is something that I would really embrace and really enjoy, but regardless of who it's given to, they will have my full support. I don't see it changing who I am or how I am in and around camp, regardless."

The 33-year-old is vastly experienced with 85 England caps and three Lions Tests to his name and emerged as Borthwick's first-choice hooker during the former England second row's first 12 months in charge.

Meanwhile, loosehead prop Genge has handed Borthwick a huge boost by declaring he expects to have recovered from injury in time for the match against Italy.

That had eased the injury crisis which had developed in that position for England after Joe Marler injured an arm, Bevan Rodd was ruled out of the entire Six Nations by a broken toe and Mako Vunipola retired from international rugby.

"I'm all good - they said the hammy has healed," Genge said at the premiere of Netflix's Six Nations: Full Contact documentary on Monday.

"They said there is still a little bit of scar tissue that is a little bit immature, so we'll just tick away at that this week. But I should be fit.

"The rehab has been long, daunting. It's tough watching everyone else playing.

"Obviously when your team is not performing well and you're one of the bigger players you want to be involved, but unfortunately I've been sitting on the sidelines pulling my hair out."