Six Nations: Ireland's Caelan Doris returns for France Test but Mack Hansen, Tadhg Furlong and Ronan Kelleher ruled out

Ireland captain Caelan Doris has returned to start against France in Saturday's pivotal fourth-round Six Nations contest in Dublin, but the hosts will be without Mack Hansen, Tadhg Furlong and Ronan Kelleher.

No 8 Doris missed Ireland's third-round clash against Wales in Cardiff due to a knee injury, but has proven his fitness to start, with fellow No 8 Jack Conan shaking off a back injury to take his place on the bench.

Wing Hansen (thigh), tighthead prop Furlong (calf) and hooker Kelleher (neck) will miss the contest at the Aviva Stadium, though, in blows to interim head coach Simon Easterby.

Image: Ireland wing Mack Hansen has been ruled out due to a quad injury in a big blow

Elsewhere in the team, full-back Hugo Keenan replaces Jamie Osborne - who is chosen on the right wing over Calvin Nash - centre Bundee Aki comes in for the suspended Garry Ringrose and tighthead Finlay Bealham also returns in place of Thomas Clarkson.

Fly-half Sam Prendergast keeps his place in the starting side, with Jack Crowley once again named among the replacements - Ireland changing to a 6-2 split.

Ulster hooker Rob Herring has been brought into the squad as a replacement over Gus McCarthy in the absence of Kelleher.

Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Jamie Osborne, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Sam Prendergast, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Finlay Bealham, 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 6 Peter O'Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris (c)

Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Thomas Clarkson, 19 James Ryan, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Ryan Baird, 22 Conor Murray, 23 Jack Crowley.

Image: Ireland tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong is yet to feature in the championship due to a calf complaint

Ntamack, Penaud return for France who go with 7-1 bench split

France head coach Fabien Galthie has brought fly-half Romain Ntamack and wing Damian Penaud back into his starting XV to face Ireland in Dublin.

Ntamack returns following suspension for his opening-round red card against Wales for a high tackle on Ben Thomas, while Penaud is recalled having been dropped last time out against Italy following a flurry a mistakes against England at Twickenham in Round 2.

No 8 Gregory Alldritt has been named to start despite missing training this week due to a groin injury, while a big talking point comes with France's replacements bench where they have gone with the controversial selection of seven forwards to one back.

France: 15 Thomas Ramos, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Pierre Louis Barassi, 12 Yoram Moefana, 11 Louis Bielle Biarrey, 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Antoine Dupont (c); 1 Jean Baptiste Gros, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Atonio, 4 Thibaud Flament, 5 Mickael Guillard, 6 Francois Cros, 7 Paul Boudehent, 8 Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Cyril Baille, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Emmanuel Meafou, 20 Hugo Auradou, 21 Oscar Jegou, 22 Anthony Jelonch, 23 Maxime Lucu.

Saturday March 8

Ireland vs France (2.15pm)

Scotland vs Wales (4.45pm)

Sunday March 9

England vs Italy (3pm)

