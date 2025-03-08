Fabien Galthie: Irish ruck clear-out on Antoine Dupont was reprehensible - we are angry despite Six Nations win

France head coach Fabien Galthie has labelled the Irish clear-out on Antoine Dupont which caused a suspected "serious knee injury" as "reprehensible", calling for Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Porter to be cited.

France captain and talisman Dupont limped off in the first half of Saturday's 42-27 Six Nations victory over Ireland in Dublin, with referee Angus Gardner ruling the cause of the injury as an unfortunate rugby incident, and so not foul play.

On replays, Dupont's leg appears to be inadvertently trapped in a ruck as Beirne - with Porter in close attendance - enter to remove him as a breakdown threat.

Galthie was extremely strong on the incident post-match, though, and believes both players should be cited and suspended.

"We felt bad for Antoine Dupont. On the act [ruck clear-out], which is in my opinion reprehensible, there are ways to study and look at this act. We felt very bad for him. He is suffering, we are suffering with him," Galthie told France 2 at full-time.

Image: France head coach Galthie was extremely unhappy about the incident when speaking post-match

Galthie added at his post-match press conference: "For Antoine, there is suspicion of a fairly serious knee injury. I won't go into details due to medical confidentiality, but Antoine is suffering.

"We have recommended players to appear before the Six Nations disciplinary committee: Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Porter. Calvin Nash has also been recommended for the Pierre-Louis Barassi [high tackle] because he did not respond favorably to the HIA protocol.

"Our players did not return to the pitch. We would like to understand why. On this issue, we are angry.

Image: Dupont was carried from the field of play in just the 28th minute

"We want to protect our players, there are rules. The citing commissioner must study the actions and decide if they are reprehensible or not. Neither Antoine nor Pierre-Louis returned to the pitch. One for a clear-out, the other for a [head] contact.

"When Antoine Dupont has to go off, we bring on Max Lucu, in whom we have total confidence. He was fantastic. He took control of the game and made a very, very high-level return. I'm very happy for Max."

Lucu: Dupont was in tears in dressing room | Cros: Dupont was really struggling, it gave us motivation

France replacement scrum-half Maxime Lucu, who came on for Dupont, told media...

"We know what Antoine gives to the group. We had to pay tribute to him, we saw him in tears in the dressing room.

"We had to remobilise and give him this victory."

Image: Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored twice for France as they beat Ireland to become favourites for the Six Nations title

France back-row forward François Cros told media...

"It's never easy to see a team-mate go off, especially Antoine. We'll wait for the medical results, but at half-time, he was really struggling.

"It gave us even more motivation. We also wanted to win for him, to make sure everything he gave on the field wasn't in vain.

"We're super proud to give him this big victory today."

Easterby: Nothing illegal in Beirne's clear-out of Dupont - one of those things that happens unfortunately

Ireland interim head coach Simon Easterby told media at his post-match press conference...

"I think it's just a rugby incident where Tadhg [Beirne] cleans out someone in front of Antoine Dupont and he gets hit on the back of that. It happens, unfortunately.

"Players have a real awareness now of clearing out on the lower limb of the player, which can create that type of injury, but that wasn't the case.

Image: Ireland interim head coach Simon Easterby said he did not think the incident was foul play

"He was securing his own ball and not making contact on Dupont. It's just one of those things unfortunately. It happens in the game."

What's next?

Ireland complete their championship away to Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome next Saturday March 15 (2.15pm kick-off).

Ireland's Six Nations 2025 fixtures Saturday, February 1 Ireland 27-22 England Sunday, February 9 Scotland 18-32 Ireland Saturday, February 22 Wales 18-27 Ireland Saturday, March 8 Ireland 27-42 France Saturday, March 15 Italy vs Ireland 2.15pm

France host Scotland in their last game of the championship as they play the final Test of three on Saturday March 15 (8pm kick-off).

France's Six Nations 2025 fixtures Friday, January 31 France 43-0 Wales Saturday, February 8 England 26-25 France Sunday, February 23 Italy 24-73 France Saturday, March 8 Ireland 27-42 France Saturday, March 15 France vs Scotland 8pm

Image: Watch the Lions tour of Australia live on Sky Sports in 2025

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Saturday, June 28 Western Force Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Warratahs Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane Wednesday, July 22 TBC Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Stream the EFL, Test cricket and more top sport with NOW.