Blues prop Michael Tamoaieta dies suddenly aged 23

Blues prop Michael Tamoaieta died suddenly on Friday aged 23, his family have announced.

He made 10 appearances in his debut season for the Blues in 2018 and also played for North Harbour.

He is survived by his partner Helen and daughter Aihara.

The Blues are currently in Argentina for their game against Los Jaguares and chief executive Michael Redman said: "Michael was a talented athlete and our focus is to offer our support and sympathy for the family, and we are supporting our team and staff, some of whom are currently overseas."

We are deeply saddened by the news of Mikey’s passing. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all those lucky enough to have known him.



We love you Mikey T 💙



Blues Brother #276 pic.twitter.com/Od7J1Gv5j7 — The Blues (@BluesRugbyTeam) March 1, 2019

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew added: "Our sincerest condolences are with Michael's family at this very sad time.

"Michael was a valued member of the Blues and North Harbour rugby environments and had been part of the New Zealand Secondary Schools team.

"We know his family, club and former school mates will be feeling this loss and our thoughts are with them all."