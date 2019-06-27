Warren Gatland set to become Chiefs head coach in Super Rugby

Warren Gatland steps down as Wales coach after the World Cup

Warren Gatland has signed a four-year deal to become head coach of the Chiefs, according to reports in New Zealand.

Radio Sport say the 55-year-old will return to his native Hamilton - where the Chiefs are based - after the Rugby World Cup to take charge of the Super Rugby side.

Gatland will be allowed miss the 2021 season so he can prepare to lead the British and Irish Lions for a third time when they tour South Africa.

Best player? Best tourist? Best moment? Will Greenwood asks Gatland some quickfire questions about his two previous Lions tours. Hear the full interview on the Will Greenwood Podcast here.

Gatland, who was a technical advisor for the Chiefs in 2006, spent his entire playing career with Waikato and had a two-year stint as coach prior to taking charge of Wales in 2007.

He will return to the region after Colin Cooper resigned as Chiefs head coach following their Super Rugby quarter-final defeat to Los Jaguares last weekend.

Chiefs chief executive Michael Collins said on Thursday he had been in discussions with Cooper for several weeks, allowing a search for a new coach to begin "discreetly" while the season continued.