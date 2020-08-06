Luke Jacobson returns for Chiefs' last Super Rugby Aotearoa game

Luke Jacobson boots the Chiefs pack

Warren Gatland has made several changes to his Chiefs matchday squad for Saturday's Super Rugby Aotearoa clash with the Hurricanes in Wellington.

All Black loose forward Luke Jacobson returns after breaking his hand to start at six joining captain Sam Cane, who starts at seven, and the powerful Pita Gus Sowakula at No 8.

The front-row has also had a reshuffle with Ollie Norris set to start for the first time at loosehead prop. Samisoni Taukei'aho earns the starting hooker role shifting Bradley Slater to the reserves bench.

Fly-half Kaleb Trask will steer the ship at fly-half in the only change to the starting backline.

6:37 The Crusaders bounced back from defeat to put one hand on the Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy on Saturday with a 32-19 victory over the Chiefs The Crusaders bounced back from defeat to put one hand on the Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy on Saturday with a 32-19 victory over the Chiefs

The reinforcements off the bench include Waikato prop Rob Cobb, who will be hoping to make his Super Rugby debut, alongside Taranaki back Kini Naholo who has been named in jersey number 23. Other changes to the bench include lock Tupou Vaa'i and loose forward Mitchell Karpik joining the squad.

Gatland believes this weekend is a chance to develop a young group of men and finish on a high.

"This weekend is an opportunity to grow and develop some of our young players," he said. "We have two young debutants sitting on the bench who have been training hard and it is a good chance for them to get a taste of Super Rugby.

"There is still a lot to play for in our eyes. The team have a lot of pride in the jersey and our club. As always, they will be leaving it all on the field."

Wes Goosen will win his 50th cap on Saturday

Meanwhile, Wes Goosen will make his 50th appearance for the Hurricanes on Saturday. The winger has been with the Hurricanes since 2016 when he debuted against the Reds in Wellington.

All Black Dane Coles returns to the number two jersey having recovered from a minor back twinge, with the powerful Asafo Aumua on the bench. Tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax also returns to action after he too sat the last game out with an injury.

6:32 The Hurricanes stayed in contention for the title after ending the Crusaders' four year unbeaten run at home in Super Rugby The Hurricanes stayed in contention for the title after ending the Crusaders' four year unbeaten run at home in Super Rugby

Vince Aso starts at inside centre, with Ngani Laumape forced to sit the rest of the competition out with a broken arm.

Kobus van Wyk gets the nod for a spot on the wing, following Ben Lam's departure for France, whilst Peter Umaga-Jensen gets his fourth start this year in the midfield after his superb performance against the Crusaders two weeks ago.

Hurricanes: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Peter Umaga-Jensen, 12 Vince Aso, 11 Wes Goosen, 10 Jackson Garden-Bachop, 9 TJ Perenara (cc), 1 Ben May, 2 Dane Coles, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 4 James Blackwell, 5 Scott Scrafton, 6 Reed Prinsep, 7 Du'Plessis Kirifi, 8 Ardie Savea,

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Tevita Mafileo, 18 Pouri Rakete-Stones, 19 Kane Le'aupepe, 20 Devan Flanders, 21 Jamie Booth, 22 Billy Proctor, 23 Jonah Lowe

Chiefs: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Shaun Stevenson, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Alex Nankivell, 11 Sean Wainui, 10 Kaleb Trask, 9 Brad Weber, 1 Ollie Norris, 2 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 3 Nepo Laulala, 4 Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 5 Mitchell Brown, 6 Luke Jacobson, 7 Sam Cane (c), 8 Pita Gus Sowakula.

Replacements: 16 Bradley Slater, 17 Robb Cobb, 18 Angus Ta'avao, 19 Tupou Vaa'i, 20 Mitchell Karpik, 21 Lisati Milo-Harris, 22 Quinn Tupaea, 23 Kini Naholo