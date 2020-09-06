All Blacks coach Ian Foster names seven new caps in first squad

Hoskins Sotutu has impressed for the Blues in Super Rugby

Ian Foster has included seven uncapped players in his first squad as New Zealand head coach, naming 35 players as uncertainty continues over the possibility of any Tests being played this year.

Locks Tupou Vaai and Quinten Strange, prop Alex Hodgman, backrowers Hoskins Sotutu and Cullen Grace and outside backs Caleb Clarke and Will Jordan were named for the first time as Foster refreshed a squad hit by injuries and retirements following last year's World Cup.

Hodgman, who played age-group rugby for both Fiji and New Zealand and has played Super Rugby for the Crusaders and Blues, was the most surprising selection.

The selection of three newcomers at lock was expected because of the absence of several senior players - Brodie Retallick has been released on sabbatical and Scott Barrett is injured.

7:04 Foster finalised his squad following Saturday's thriller between the North and South Foster finalised his squad following Saturday's thriller between the North and South

The call-ups of the Blues pair Sotutu and Clarke and the Crusaders Jordan were also expected after their outstanding performances in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Hooker Asafo Aumua, prop Tyrel Lomax, and loose forward Akira Ioane have been recalled.

"We're hugely excited at the calibre of the players selected for this All Blacks squad of 2020," said Foster.

"It's been a great process working through the selections and I've really enjoyed working with (John Plumtree) as part of the new selectors group."

First-time All Blacks (L-R) Tupou Vaa'i, Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan and Sotutu

Foster said the coaches and selector Grant Fox are excited as everyone at the rugby we have seen in what has been "an incredibly difficult year for everyone".

"The result is that we can now announce a team that is rich in experience and a little battle-hardened after the Rugby World Cup, but forward looking with the inclusion of a number of new players," said Foster.

"We're delighted with the balance of the group and we look forward to whatever the challenges of 2020 throw at us."

New Zealand were beaten by England at the semi-final stage of last year's Rugby World Cup

There are still doubts over whether the All Blacks will play any Test rugby this year.

The four-nation Rugby Championship, due to be played in New Zealand in November and December, seems increasingly unlikely to take place after an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Argentina team.

Doubts also remain around a Bledisloe Cup series between New Zealand and Australia because of outbreaks in both countries.

"Like everyone else were impatient to know what is happening but we fully understand all the variables at play and we remain confident that there'll be something for fans to look forward to in the not-too-distant future," Foster said.

New Zealand squad

Outside backs: Jordie Barrett, George Bridge, Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan, Damian McKenzie, Sevu Reece.

Centres: Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown.

Fly-halves: Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo'unga.

Scrum-halves: TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Brad Weber.

Props: Alex Hodgman, Nepo Laulala, Tyrel Lomax, Joe Moody, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi.

Hookers: Asafo Aumua, Dane Coles, Codie Taylor.

Locks: Quinten Strange, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa'i, Sam Whitelock.

Loose forwards: Sam Cane (c), Shannon Frizell, Cullen Grace, Akira Ioane, Dalto Papalii, Ardie Savea, Hoskins Sotutu.