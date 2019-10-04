Who makes your England/Argentina Rugby World Cup combined team?

Eddie Jones and Mario Ledesma have picked their sides, but who would you select?

Vote for your combined England/Argentina XV ahead of Saturday's Rugby World Cup Pool C clash between the nations in Tokyo.

In the England ranks, head coach Eddie Jones has reverted to his strongest starting XV after rotating his squad for the 45-7 win over the United States.

He has made one change to the side that beat Tonga 35-3 in their opening match, with the selection of George Kruis ahead of Courtney Lawes in the second row.

The Pumas and coach Mario Ledesma meanwhile have made one change to the starting line-up for their must-win clash, as No 8 Javier Ortega Desio replaces Tomas Lezana in the only change to the XV that started the win over Tonga.

But who would make it into your combined XV from the 30 men that have been selected? Have your say with our position-by-position vote below...

