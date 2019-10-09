England and Scotland wait on Rugby World Cup typhoon decision

0:42 Sky Sports' Gail Davis reports from Tokyo on preparations for Typhoon Hagibis which could impact both England and Scotland's Rugby World Cup games on Saturday. Sky Sports' Gail Davis reports from Tokyo on preparations for Typhoon Hagibis which could impact both England and Scotland's Rugby World Cup games on Saturday.

England and Scotland will find out on Thursday morning if their final pool matches of the Rugby World Cup are to be rescheduled.

World Rugby has called a press conference for 4am BST in which an update will be issued on whether England's World Cup clash with France will be moved or cancelled.

Super Typhoon Hagibis is due to sweep through Tokyo this weekend, affecting the Pool C decider at International Stadium Yokohama on Saturday and also Scotland's pivotal group showdown against Japan 24 hours later.

The options available to World Rugby are to either cancel the all-Six Nations fixture or move it to Oita, where the quarter-finals are being staged.

With Hagibis due to have moved on by the end of the weekend, Scotland could see their clash with Japan delayed by 24 hours but played at the same venue.

England, who have already qualified for the knockout stage, will top Group C if they beat France on Saturday

The storm, which on Wednesday was described by the Japanese Meteorological Agency as "violent", has escalated into a Category 5 super typhoon with winds reaching 180mph.

It is many times the dimensions of Typhoon Faxai, which killed three people, brought Tokyo to a standstill for the day of England's arrival for the World Cup, delaying their exit from Narita Airport by six hours, and left a million homes without power.

Satellite images of the extreme weather event reveal that it is the size of Japan and shows no sign of either deviating from its path or decreasing in magnitude.

Ireland's Pool A game against Samoa on Saturday and Wales' Pool D clash with Uruguay on Sunday are on the other side of Japan - in Fukuoka and Kumamoto, respectively - so most likely out of the storm's main path.

Scotland face a winner-takes-all match against Japan in their final pool game

A Met Office spokesperson told the PA news agency: "The overall story remains the same. Typhoon Hagibis in the western North Pacific is on track towards Japan this weekend.

"As of Wednesday morning, it was located around 900 miles south of Tokyo with estimated wind speeds of around 120mph and gusts of 170mph. Obviously as Hagibis moves towards Japan it is going to weaken and those wind speeds will fall.

"We are expecting that Hagibis is likely to make landfall on Saturday, not too far from Tokyo. By that stage it will have weakened significantly, but with sustained wind strengths still of around 90mph and with gusts of up to 135mph. Along with the strong winds, we are expecting very heavy rain along its path.

"Obviously with those very strong and severe winds, with heavy rain, there is likelihood of significant impact from the damaging winds and also from storm surge. With the winds and large waves, there is the risk of flash flooding as well

in the Tokyo region."

The Met Office spokesperson added: "While the location and extent of impact are still rather uncertain, there is an increasing likelihood Hagibis will affect southern Japan."