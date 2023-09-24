Eddie Jones takes 'full responsibility' after Australia beaten by Wales at Rugby World Cup

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player What next for Eddie Jones after Wales thrashed Australia at the Rugby World Cup? What next for Eddie Jones after Wales thrashed Australia at the Rugby World Cup?

Australia coach Eddie Jones took full responsibility for his side's 40-6 defeat against Wales on Sunday, with the Wallabies on the brink of exiting the Rugby World Cup.

Wales cruised to a 40-6 victory to qualify for the quarter-finals, leaving Australia stranded with the possibility of exiting the World Cup at the pool stage for the first time in their history.

"It all comes down to me, I take full responsibility for it," Jones told ITV. My coaching hasn't been good enough. I don't need to worry about the future, I just need to worry about the Portugal game.

"I've got a contract but obviously at the end of the World Cup they'll do a review of performance and mine will be reviewed and at the moment it isn't good enough.

"I've got only the highest respect for our players. They're a good bunch of young kids and they're learning their trade and these sort of experiences are sometimes the making of a team.

"As difficult as it is to take now, sometimes you need to go through this to create the spirit and the thinking you need to be the team you want to become. Our players have been fantastic."

Jones added: "Australia has always been a troughs-and-crests type situation and we're going through a really bad period right now and we just have to fight our way out of it. The opportunity is there to do that."

What's next?

Australia face Portugal on Sunday October 1 in their Pool C game at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne, France (4.45pm kick-off BST).

Wales are next in action against Georgia on Saturday October 7 at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France (2pm kick-off BST).