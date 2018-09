Joe Marler withdraws from England squad for personal reasons

Joe Marler has withdrawn from the England squad due to personal reasons

Joe Marler has withdrawn from the England training squad due to personal reasons, with Exeter's Ben Moon called up as a replacement.

Harlequins prop Marler was due to link up with the 36-man party in Bristol on Sunday.

Marler has won 59 caps for his country but has been Eddie Jones' second choice loosehead behind Mako Vunipola in recent Tests.

Moon, 29, has previously represented England at U16, U18 and U20s level.

England's training cap runs until Tuesday, while a squad will be named on October 18 for the Quilter Internationals in November before they fly to Portugal for some final preparations.

England will play South Africa (November 3), New Zealand (November 10), Japan (November 17) and Australia (November 24) at Twickenham Stadium with 3pm kick-offs, live on Sky Sports.

Updated England training squad

Forwards (20): Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby), Ben Moon (Exeter Chiefs), Michael Rhodes (Saracens), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Nick Schonert (Worcester Warriors), Brad Shields (Wasps), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons).

Backs (16): Chris Ashton (Sale Sharks), Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Nathan Earle (Harlequins), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Dan Robson (Wasps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).